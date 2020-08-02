Banana Split: A Movie on Netflix You Haven't Heard About, But Has All Your Favorite Up-and-Comers

Running out of things to watch on Netflix? We've found the next movie to add to your queue.
Earlier this week, while mindlessly scrolling through the streaming service's many offerings, a title appeared in the Trending Now section that caught our eye. The movie? A comedy titled Banana Split.
Banana Split follows April (played by the film's screenwriter Hannah Marks) as she struggles to process her breakup from longtime boyfriend Nick (played by Disney Channel great Dylan Sprouse). To make matters worse, April becomes best friends with new girl Clara (Liana Liberato), who just happens to be Nick's new girlfriend.
In a world where Kissing Booth and To All the Boys sequels are king, Banana Split is a welcome addition to Netflix's film line-up.
Why? Because the love story at the core of the film is one about friendship.
Yes, Banana Split may seem like a messy teen rom-com, but it's so much more than that.
While Banana Split isn't without its flaws, it offers up a sweet look at Gen-Z female friendships amid a transition into adulthood.
"I feel like people don't really write about friendship that much because, I guess, the whole point of a movie is to have conflict," Marks noted in an interview with CBS Local's DJ Sixsmith earlier this year. "But I think it's such a beautiful relationship. One of my favorite movies is Frances Ha, that dealt with female friendship really well, so it's exciting to follow in those footsteps."
Not to mention, the film is filled with many up-and-comers, who clearly put their hearts into making this movie. We're talking actors from Marvel movies, Nickelodeon sitcoms, Hulu originals and more.
It helps that many of the actors were already friends heading into the project, including Marks and Liberato.
"We've been friends since we were really little; we met when she was nine and I was 11," Marks said of her co-star during a June interview with NME. "There are a lot of things that we drew on from our friendship for the film."
In fact, as Marks detailed in her BUILD Series interview with Matt Forte, Liberato read the script "before anyone read it."
She shared, "She read it when it was like 40 pages then 60 pages then 80 pages. And we would have sleepovers and read it in her bed and fantasize about getting to make a movie together."
A film by friends for friends.
For a closer look at the Banana Split cast, scroll through the images below!
Banana Split is available now on Netflix!