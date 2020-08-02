Banana Split: A Movie on Netflix You Haven't Heard About, But Has All Your Favorite Up-and-Comers

Running out of things to watch on Netflix? We've found the next movie to add to your queue.

Earlier this week, while mindlessly scrolling through the streaming service's many offerings, a title appeared in the Trending Now section that caught our eye. The movie? A comedy titled Banana Split.

Banana Split follows April (played by the film's screenwriter Hannah Marks) as she struggles to process her breakup from longtime boyfriend Nick (played by Disney Channel great Dylan Sprouse). To make matters worse, April becomes best friends with new girl Clara (Liana Liberato), who just happens to be Nick's new girlfriend.

In a world where Kissing Booth and To All the Boys sequels are king, Banana Split is a welcome addition to Netflix's film line-up.

Why? Because the love story at the core of the film is one about friendship.

Yes, Banana Split may seem like a messy teen rom-com, but it's so much more than that.