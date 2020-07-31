TikTok Stars Dixie D’Amelio and Griffin Johnson Break Up

A special romance on and off TikTok has come to an end.

E! News has exclusively learned that Dixie D'Amelio and Griffin Johnson recently split.

While details surrounding the breakup are unknown at this time, some pop culture fans were questioning where the two TikTok stars stood in recent weeks.

For starters, Dixie recently unfollowed the Sway House member on both Instagram and TikTok. And then there was a video posted by Madison Galley who alleged Griffin slid into her DMs and sent her Snapchats with messages that included, "I'm single BTW."

When the video spread online, Dixie commented with the eyes emoji.

Although her Twitter was private as of press time, E! News can confirm Dixie "liked" several cryptic tweets from fans including a message that read "Friends that educate you on things you don't know about >>>>>>."

As for Griffin, he changed his Twitter header from a picture of himself with Dixie to a photo of his friends.