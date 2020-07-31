Score up to 50% off at Macy's the Big Home Sale

BeyoncéGLAAD AwardsEllen DeGeneresPhotosVideos

By Carolin Lehmann Jul 31, 2020
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

If you're in the mood to spruce up your home, you do not want to miss this sale: Macy's is currently offering 15 to 50% off on bed and bath items, furniture, dining goods, kitchen essentials and luggage. Plus, you can score an extra 10 to 20% off using the code SAVE on certain items. This sale ends on August 16.

Below, shop our top finds from the sale, from coffee tables to air fryers.

read
Cuisinart AFR-25M Compact Air Fryer Oven

If you've been eyeing an air fryer, here's your chance to bite the bullet and buy one. Enjoy fried food with less guilt using this stainless steel Cuisinart air fryer.

$145
$100
Macy's

French Connection Nellore Fringe Cotton Bath Rug

How cute is this bath rug? It's available in six different colors.

$40
$19
Macy's

Cuisinart DCC-3200 PerfecTemp 14-Cup Programmable Coffee Maker

This awesome coffee maker brews up to 14 cups. It can control the brew strength and is programmable.

$125
$100
Macy's

Safavieh Juneau Accent Chair

We love the white hue of this midcentury-style accent chair. It has a cool leather-woven seat. 

$819
$404
Macy's

Cravings by Chrissy Teigen Seven Quart Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Dutch Oven

If you've wanted to invest in a Dutch oven, here's your perfect chance. This one by Chrissy Teigen has been pre-seasoned and is great for roasting, baking or slow-cooking.

$120
$56
Macy's

Ayesha Curry Ayesha Barware Set of Two Copper Moscow Mule Mugs with Etched Diamond Pattern

These Moscow mule mugs are special thanks to their etched diamond pattern. They'll look beautiful sitting on your bar cart.

$60
$30
Macy's

Cravings by Chrissy Teigen Wood Cutting Board with Tablet Stand

This cutting board is awesome because it includes a stand for your tablet. That means you can look at your recipes hands-free.

$45
$18
Macy's

Safavieh Keelin Coffee Table

This Scandinavian-inspired coffee table offers a midcentury feel. We love its metal legs.

$859
$431
Macy's

French Connection Sierra Three-Piece Queen Duvet Cover Set

We're also busy admiring this blue and white duvet cover set. Its clean and simple, plus made of breathable cotton.

$370
$178
Macy's

Safavieh Narine Outdoor Folding Bench

Your yard needs this pretty acacia bench. Once winter hits, you can fold it up and store it away.

$419
$269
Macy's

French Connection Square Brooklyn Decorative Throw Pillows

We're obsessed with these tassel fringe throw pillows. They come in three different colors.

$100
$48
Macy's

Safavieh Ferina Weave Bench

How stunning is this bench with a woven leather top? You can place it in your entryway or at the end of your bed.

$1,199
$659
Macy's

Up next, score up to 70% off on designer finds at Shopbop's sale.

