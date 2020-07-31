Regis Philbin Laid to Rest in Private Funeral

Regis Philbin has been laid to rest.
The late talk and game show host's family confirmed the news in a statement on Friday. "Regis was laid to rest at his beloved Notre Dame, following a private ceremony on Wednesday," the Philbin family said. "Again, our family would like to thank everyone for the incredible love and support you've given us and for the hilarious tributes and touching memories you've shared. If you'd like to honor Regis, we again kindly ask that you make a donation either to www.foodbanknyc.org or to the Center for the Homeless in South Bend (www.cfh.net)."
According to the Associated Press (via USA Today), Philbin was buried at Cedar Grove Cemetery on the school's campus after a ceremony at the university's Basilica of the Sacred Heart. School spokesman Dennis Brown reportedly told the AP in an email "the Philbin family wanted to bring Regis back to the place he loved so much."
Philbin died at the age of 88 on Friday, July 24. A spokesperson for the Chief Medical Examiner's Office in Farmington, Conn. told E! News the TV legend died from a myocardial infarction due to coronary artery disease.
In a statement, Philbin's family said, "We are deeply saddened to share that our beloved Regis Philbin passed away last night of natural causes, one-month shy of his 89th birthday. His family and friends are forever grateful for the time we got to spend with him–for his warmth, his legendary sense of humor, and his singular ability to make every day into something worth talking about. We thank his fans and admirers for their incredible support over his 60-year career and ask for privacy as we mourn his loss."
Several celebrities, including Philbin's Live co-hosts Kathie Lee Gifford and Kelly Ripa, paid tribute to Philbin after learning of his death. In part of an Instagram post, Gifford wrote, "There has never been anyone like him. And there never will be."