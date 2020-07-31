The MixtapE! Presents Maluma, Billie Eilish and More New Music Musts

New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover.

It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies. But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There's just too much good stuff! (And, if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too.)

As it turns out, we do. Welcome to The MixtapE!

Well, we can't get a surprise Taylor Swift album every week, can we? So, while this week didn't end with a stealth release from one of our faves, there's still plenty to parse through as we head into the weekend. From the long-awaited return of a '90s icon—welcome back, Alanis Morissette!—to new tracks from recent superstars like Maluma and Billie Eilish, we've gathered our weekly collection of tunes that stand out as the best of the best.