BeyoncéGLAAD AwardsEllen DeGeneresPhotosVideos

Kylie Jenner Says She & BFF Stassie Have Been "Twinning" Since Middle School

By Alyssa Ray Jul 31, 2020 6:02 PMTags
FashionKardashian NewsKardashiansKylie JennerShowsInstagram
Related: Kylie Jenner: Through the Ages

A lifetime of twin pics.

This is what Kylie Jenner promised on Thursday after she shared yet another photo of herself and best friend Anastasia "Stassie" Karanikolaou in matching ensembles.

The look? An all-nude body suit (courtesy of sister Kim Kardashian's SKIMS shapewear company), a skin-colored corset and long dark hair were worn by the BFFs. And, as Kylie noted on Instagram, this identical look was entirely on purpose!

"Fun fact: we've been twinning since we were in middle school. we used to never leave the house unless we had a matching outfit on," the Kylie Cosmetics mogul wrote.

She added, "So get ready for a lifetime of more twin pics."

Alongside a different snap, featuring the same outfit, Stassie shared a similar sentiment: "twin 4 life."

photos
Inside Kylie Jenner's $36 Million Estate

Of course, this wasn't the first time that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has twinned alongside the social media star.

At the end of last year, the gal pals had us seeing double when they wore corresponding tangerine orange and powder blue fur-lined belted vinyl trench coats.

Thankfully, Kylie and Stassie have shared their many twinning moments on social media—and we've collected them all!

Trending Stories

1

Charlize Theron's Response to Being Told She Needs a Boyfriend Is Gold

2

Aw! Kim Kardashian Posts Photo of "Besties" Psalm West & True Thompson

3
Exclusive

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young Tease Big Wedding Plans

photos
Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster's Twinning Moments

For Kylie and Stassie's BFF pics, scroll through the images below!

Instagram
SKIMS Sisters

The BFFs have big twin energy in an Instgram photo featuring all-nude SKIMS body suits.

Instagram
Another One

Just in case you need another angle, here's another shot of Kylie and Stassie in their matching SKIMS look.

Instagram
Always Twinning

"aaand we're back," Kylie writes alongside this post.

Stassie TikTok
Move Your Body

The BFF's are at it again with another TikTok dance video. For this one, though, they wear cute matching sweat sets!

Stassie TikTok
Twerking Twins

When it's day 900 in quarantine, the only thing to do is twerk. The reality TV personality and her BFF show off their never-before-seen dancing moves.

Kylie instagram
Country Chic

Yee-haw energy! To celebrate gal pal Victoria Villarroel's birthday, the dynamic duo dressed to impress in their chic cowgirl 'fits.

Instagram
Matching Mini-Dresses

"We're mad at each other rn but this pic looks good with my feed," Kylie captioned the pic.

 

Instagram / Kylie Jenner
2020, Here They Come!

"2020 energy," Kylie wrote on Instagram.

Instagram
Holiday Fun

'Tis the season for matching Santa onesies.

Instagram
Mrs. Missoni

The duo model coordinating Missoni dresses on vacation.

Instagram
Fam Bam

"babymama," Stassie posted.

Instagram
Girls' Trip

"New Kylie inspired @talentless merch available now," Kylie posted during a girls' trip to Turks & Caicos.

Instagram
Colorful Catsuits

"green & purple got me goin in circles," Kylie captioned this sultry pic.

Instagram
Splish Splash

Stassie kisses little Stormi Webster during their vacay.

Instagram
Twinning

"just another twin pic walkin through your feed.." Kylie wrote.

Instagram
Baby Blues

"just when you thought the twin pics were over."

Instagram
Ying & Yang

The besties sport the same look in two colors. "opposites attract," Kylie wrote.

NGRE / BACKGRID
Coordinating Cuties

The best friends hit up West Hollywood hot spot The Nice Guy in matching outfits.

Instagram
Vroom Vroom

Kylie and Stassie show off their enviable curves next to one of their hot rods.

Instagram
B-Day Wishes

Kylie wished Stassie a HBD with a little pool party and, "It's ya birthday it's ya birthday bad bitch contest you in first place."

Instagram
Bikini Babes

Kylie and Stassie celebrate Stassie's 22nd birthday in pink bikinis.

Instagram
Golfing Gals

"golf day with bae," Kylie posted.

Instagram
BFFs on a Bike

"out of office," Kylie posted.

Instagram
Cute & Casual

"lover" Stassie wrote on IG.

Instagram
Birthday Girl

"happy birthday to the baddest @stassiebaby 9 years Iater and you're still a real one. i love you forever and always," Kylie shared in IG.

Instagram
Friends Forever

"happy 8 years" Stassie wrote.

Instagram
Road Trip

The duo take a drive

Instagram
Fruity Fun

"blue raspberry & pineapple fanta" Stassie captioned this pic.

Looking good, ladies!

Trending Stories

1

Charlize Theron's Response to Being Told She Needs a Boyfriend Is Gold

2

Aw! Kim Kardashian Posts Photo of "Besties" Psalm West & True Thompson

3
Exclusive

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young Tease Big Wedding Plans

4

7 Uplifting Stories That Will Leave You Feeling Good All Weekend Long

5

Things Are Very Different in The Umbrella Academy Season 2

Latest News

7 Uplifting Stories That Will Leave You Feeling Good All Weekend Long

Exclusive

Rihanna Opens Up About Insecurities That Led Her to Launch Fenty Skin

Regis Philbin Laid to Rest in Private Funeral

The MixtapE! Presents Maluma, Billie Eilish and More New Music Musts

This Weekend's Best Sales: Saks Off Fifth, Universal Standard & More

Kenan Thompson & Kel Mitchell Reminisce in Good Burger Reunion

Zayn Malik Resurfaces on Instagram After One Direction's Anniversary