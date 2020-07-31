Khloe Kardashian Turns Up the Summer Heat With Sizzling Bikini Photo

In the dead of summer, there's not much else to lounge around in but a bikini.

Khloe Kardashian herself recently debuted a new swimsuit on Instagram, and though the leopard print top and bottoms are notably adorable, it's hard to ignore Khloe's killer bod!

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted the snapshot of herself modeling the Good American bikini on Thursday, showing off her slim figure and flat stomach.

"Today was 96 [degrees]," Khloe captioned the photo. "It's hot outside @goodamerican."

In true Kardashian fashion, the comments were quickly flooded with compliments from Khloe's family members, both official and unofficial.