Naya RiveraGLAAD AwardsMeghan MarklePhotosVideos

Brandy Releases First Album in 8 Years: Listen to b7

Brandy released her new album b7 on Friday, her first album since 2012's Two Eleven. Scroll to listen.

By Elyse Dupre Jul 31, 2020 3:35 PMTags
MusicBrandyCelebrities
BrandyPaul Archuleta/Getty Images

Congratulations are in order for Brandy!

The 41-year-old singer dropped her seventh studio album b7 on Friday, which fans had been patiently waiting for. After all, the last album she released was Two Eleven in 2012.

According to a press release, the "15-track confessional" explores Brandy's journey over the past few years and how these experiences shaped her into the woman she is today. In a press release, she described it as her "most personal album to date" and explained how "every song tells a story."

"This is a beautiful moment for me," she also told her followers during a listening party on YouTube. "I haven't put out music in eight years, so this is a very, very special project to me. Every song on this album I experienced and I needed to sing about it so I can heal through a lot of my heartbreaks, a lot of my pains, my ups and downs with love and then self-discovery."

 

Watch
Necessary Realness: Beyonce & More Summer Playlist Essentials

Brandy collaborated with a number of artists, too, including Daniel Caesar for the song "Love Again" and Chance the Rapper for the hit "Baby Mama." She also worked with her daughter, Sy-rai Smith, on the song "High Heels."

In addition to releasing b7, which Brandy also co-produced, the Grammy winner dropped the music video for her single "Borderline."

Trending Stories

1

Brandy Releases First Album in 8 Years: Listen to b7

2
Exclusive

Charrisse Jackson Jordan Makes Waves in RHOP Premiere Preview

3

Rachel Lindsay Calls Garrett Yrigoyen a "Piece of S--t"

Needless to say, fans seemed pretty excited about the new music.

"Brandy's voice is mesmerizing, magical, hypnotic, enchanting," one fan tweeted. "Like she really don't be trying to sound like anyone but herself. The authenticity of it all! #B7."

Added another, "Brandy humbly reminding us that she has the range with the way she flawlessly directed the flow of this album with her vocals from track one to fifteen."

Want to hear the songs?

Related: 5 Artists Who Have Broken Out of Their Group's Shadow

Check out the video and playlist above.

Trending Stories

1

Brandy Releases First Album in 8 Years: Listen to b7

2
Exclusive

Charrisse Jackson Jordan Makes Waves in RHOP Premiere Preview

3

Rachel Lindsay Calls Garrett Yrigoyen a "Piece of S--t"

4

Things Are Very Different in The Umbrella Academy Season 2

5

Save the Planet 1 Outfit at a Time With These Sustainable Fashions

Latest News

Brandy Releases First Album in 8 Years: Listen to b7

Exclusive

Charrisse Jackson Jordan Makes Waves in RHOP Premiere Preview

Breaking Down Beyoncé's Black Is King Best Moments

KJ Apa Reveals He Split His Head Open After Suffering an Injury On Set

Blue Ivy, Rumi & Sir Steal the Show in Beyoncé's Black Is King

Exclusive

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young Tease Big Wedding Plans

Exclusive

How Chris Tomlin and Country Music Collided for 1 Special Project