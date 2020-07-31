Naya RiveraGLAAD AwardsMeghan MarklePhotosVideos

Beyoncé's Black Is King Best Moments: Blue Ivy, Fierce Fashion and a Powerful Message

Beyoncé's visual album Black Is King has officially debuted on Disney+. Below, E! News breaks down the film's major moments, from her kids’ cameos to the powerful messaging.

By Samantha Schnurr Jul 31, 2020 2:58 PMTags
TVMusicBeyoncéCelebrities
Related: Britney, Beyonce & More Pop Divas of the 2000s: E! News Rewind

Black Is King reigns. 

After a full 12 months in the making, Beyoncé's highly anticipated visual album for Disney+ has officially debuted to the masses. The musical film, described on the platform as a "celebratory memoir for the world on the Black experience," has been, as the the Grammy-winning co-writer, co-director and co-executive producer called it,  "a labor of love."

"It is my passion project that I have been filming, researching and editing day and night for the past year," Beyoncé wrote on Instagram. "I've given it my all and now it's yours."

As evidenced by the stunning imagery and star-studded cast, the film was no simple feat. "I worked with a diverse group of very gifted directors, and actors and creatives from all over the world to reimagine the story of The Lion King," the performer explained in a video. "The narrative unfolds through music videos, fashion, dance beautiful natural settings and raw, new talent. But, it all started in my backyard, so from my house to Johannesburg to Ghana to London to Belgium to the Grand Canyon, it was truly a journey to bring this film to life."
 
Beyoncé elaborated, "My hope for this film is that it shifts the global perception of the word Black, which has always meant inspiration and love and strength and beauty to me. But Black Is King means Black is regal and rich in history, in purpose and in lineage."

photos
Beyoncé's Most Memorable Performances

To represent all of those elements in the film, Beyoncé enlisted not only "raw, new talent," but also very familiar faces: her children, Blue IvyRumi and Sir, as well as her husband Jay-Z, mother Tina Knowles, longtime friend and Destiny's Child alum Kelly Rowland, and many more celebrated Hollywood stars to bring the film's story to life. 

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young Tease Big Wedding Plans

2

Sink Your Teeth Into These 24 Secrets About The Lost Boys

3
Update!

Teddi Mellencamp's Daughter Recovering After "Successful" Neurosurgery

Disney+

And, as the songstress mentioned, there was no shortage of standout style, picturesque scenery, powerful messaging—and even nods to the triple threat's own life. 

For a breakdown of the film's major moments, keep scrolling!

Disney+
Fashion Front and Center

As Beyoncé mentioned, one of the ways she and the movie's team told the story was through fashion—and there was no lack of it. Every scene featured captivating costumes donned by the cast members, including one-of-a-kind creations worn by Bey herself. From sparkling to patterned and printed, virtually no style or silhouette was left behind in the film's incredible wardrobe, all clear works of art.  

Disney+
Beyoncé's Babies

While their famous parents tend to keep them out of the spotlight, fans get glimpses of the famous mom of three with her youngest little ones, now-3-year-old twins Sir and Rumi Carter, including in her dedication of the film. 

Disney+
Beyoncé Honors All Her Children

At points in the film, a portrait of Beyoncé depicted as a Mother Mary figure can be seen hanging on a wall, showing the star holding her twins in her arms with Blue Ivy next to her. Baby angels appear above her holding Grammy statues, while below her, a child appears in both corners, possibly symbolizing the miscarriages she suffered

Disney+
Star Power

The film features several celebrity appearances, including from PharrellLupita Nyong'o and Naomi Campbell—the latter of which are mentioned in "Brown Skin Girl."

Disney+
A Destiny of Sisterhood

Beyoncé puts her friendship with fellow Destiny's Child member Kelly Rowland front and center multiple times in the film, including when they embrace in a sweet hug during "Brown Skin Girl."

YouTube, Disney+
Blue Ivy Carter Gets in Formation

Beyoncé's firstborn is featured singing and dancing in several scenes of the film, including during "Brown Skin Girl," in which her posing harkens back to her appearance in her famous mom's 2016 "Formation" music video. 

Disney+
Who Run the World? Girls

Lineage is a significant theme in the film, depicted in one particularly powerful moment when Beyoncé appears with both her mother, Tina Knowles, and daughters, Blue Ivy and Rumi, all wearing the same print. 

Black Is King is streaming now on Disney+

—Additional reporting by Taylor Bryant

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young Tease Big Wedding Plans

2

Sink Your Teeth Into These 24 Secrets About The Lost Boys

3
Update!

Teddi Mellencamp's Daughter Recovering After "Successful" Neurosurgery

4

Rachel Lindsay Calls Garrett Yrigoyen a "Piece of S--t"

5

Chrissy Teigen Just Debuted the Haircut of the Summer

Latest News

Exclusive

Charrisse Jackson Jordan Makes Waves in RHOP Premiere Preview

Breaking Down Beyoncé's Black Is King Best Moments

KJ Apa Reveals He Split His Head Open After Suffering an Injury On Set

Blue Ivy, Rumi & Sir Steal the Show in Beyoncé's Black Is King

Exclusive

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young Tease Big Wedding Plans

Exclusive

How Chris Tomlin and Country Music Collided for 1 Special Project

Update!

OMG, Fenty Skin Is Here!