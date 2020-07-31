KJ Apa Reveals He Split His Head Open After Suffering an Injury On Set

Careful, KJ Apa!
The Riverdale star took to Instagram on Thursday to share that he suffered an injury while filming his new movie Songbird.
"I split my head open yesterday," the 23-year-old actor told his followers while showing them the wound, later adding, "I don't know if you guys can see that, but I have two stitches in there. Metal stitches."
Apa also posted a photo of a medic providing care as he sat smiling in front of a trailer. In addition, he shared a pic of himself holding up a bloody T-shirt. "Stunts..," he captioned the snapshots in a separate post on Wednesday.
This wasn't the only injury Apa suffered recently. Last weekend, he posted a video in which he revealed "a shard of metal got stuck" in his eyeball.
"It's stuck on there, bro," Apa said as he tried to remove the shard. "It's really stuck. I'm not trying to do that. I'm not trying to do this right now….I have to work tomorrow."
Luckily, Apa was able to get it out.
Apa is starring in the film along with Sofia Carson, Demi Moore, Bradley Whitford, Craig Robinson, Jenna Ortega, Paul Walter Hauser, and Peter Stormare. Adam Mason is directing the movie based on a screenplay he co-wrote with Simon Boyes.
Back in March, it was revealed that Riverdale had shut down production due to the global coronavirus pandemic.
But according to a recent report by Deadline, the show may be hoping to start up again in late August.