KJ Apa Reveals He Split His Head Open After Suffering an Injury On Set

Careful, KJ Apa!

The Riverdale star took to Instagram on Thursday to share that he suffered an injury while filming his new movie Songbird.

"I split my head open yesterday," the 23-year-old actor told his followers while showing them the wound, later adding, "I don't know if you guys can see that, but I have two stitches in there. Metal stitches."

Apa also posted a photo of a medic providing care as he sat smiling in front of a trailer. In addition, he shared a pic of himself holding up a bloody T-shirt. "Stunts..," he captioned the snapshots in a separate post on Wednesday.

This wasn't the only injury Apa suffered recently. Last weekend, he posted a video in which he revealed "a shard of metal got stuck" in his eyeball.

"It's stuck on there, bro," Apa said as he tried to remove the shard. "It's really stuck. I'm not trying to do that. I'm not trying to do this right now….I have to work tomorrow."

Luckily, Apa was able to get it out.