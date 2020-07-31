Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young Tease Big Wedding Plans 1 Week After Engagement

When it comes to love and romance, Tarek El Moussa always goes big.
Less than one week ago, the real estate investor completely surprised his girlfriend Heather Rae Young with an unforgettable proposal off of Catalina Island, Calif.
While the couple continues to enjoy their new relationship status, both parties admit that wedding planning is already on the mind.
"With the Coronavirus going on, it's really important to us that we have a proper wedding so whenever we get back to normal, we will be getting married," Tarek exclusively shared with E! News. "We're expecting it to be less than a year."
And while it's far too early to finalize any plans, the couple is open to documenting their special day for the small screen.
"You know, I think we would be open to it," Tarek, who stars on HGTV's Flip or Flop and Flipping 101 shared. Heather added, "That's something we need to sit down and really discuss if we really want all of the cameras around but I also think it's special to have it documented. We can look back and have it forever just like the engagement."
The couple confirmed to E! News that their engagement was filmed for HGTV. Initially, Heather thought cameras were simply wanting to get fun b-roll of the couple on vacation.
Fortunately, Tarek planned everything in advance to make sure his leading lady was surprised for any twists and turns on their one-year anniversary weekend getaway.
"Tarek thinks of everything. He is so detail oriented. He knew exactly what I would want for our engagement," Heather gushed to E! News. "He had a glam team waiting for me at our hotel room. He had a stylist there with a rack full of beautiful dresses, perfect size shoes, jewelry, a makeup artist, hair. He made everything so special for me."
The Selling Sunset star continued, "I thought we were just going to have this amazing dinner…I kept thinking he was just being extra romantic. He's done tons of romantic things for me in the last year so I thought he was just making our one-year anniversary special."
Ultimately, fans learned on Sunday morning that the couple was engaged with Heather receiving a stunning diamond ring.
"Over the last year, I figured out she loves an emerald-cut diamond," Tarek revealed. "It turns out the one that I wanted wasn't the easiest one to find so I had diamonds flying in from all around the world and then finally, I found the perfect one."
Today, the couple continues to receive congratulations messages from family and friends. Heather says everyone on Selling Sunset was "so excited" to hear the engagement news including Amanza Smith who was first to reach out via text.
Tarek's ex and Flip or Flop co-star Christina Anstead also sent well wishes through a congratulations text. "Me and Christina still work together and we're all raising kids together so it's important we all get along," he explained when discussing his blended family. "It's the right thing to do."
And as Tarek and Heather embrace a new chapter of their relationship, they are filled with excitement at what's to come.
"I'm grateful for so many things right now," Heather explained. "I'm grateful for Tarek for bringing me into his life and trusting me with his kids and giving me a family. I'm so happy. I'm so fulfilled."
Tarek added, "I went through some hell the last six, seven years of my life and today I'm a new man. I hit rock bottom. I found myself in some lonely, dark places and today I'm in love. We're just going to do everything we can to build the best life possible."
Flipping 101 returns September 17 on HGTV and watch Heather on a new season of Selling Sunset premiering August 7 on Netflix.