Demi Lovato Stands Up for Trans Youth at 2020 GLAAD Media Awards

Demi Lovato is proud to celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community.
During Thursday night's 2020 GLAAD Media Awards, the music superstar helped introduce Shea Diamond's performance.
But before enjoying the theme song from HBO's We're Here series, Demi had an important message for trans people.
"It's never been more important to celebrate the acceleration of acceptance for the LGBTQIA+ community especially trans people of color who face outrageous discrimination and danger," she shared. "To all the trans youth, I want to make sure that you know that you matter."
"I know things are crazy hard right now and you may not have your usual support system around you," Demi continued. "But don't let anyone especially our government fool you into thinking you are anything less than perfect and meant to be."
The singer has been a longtime supporter of GLAAD and previously received the Vanguard Award by friend Nick Jonas in 2016. The award is presented to media professionals who have made a significant difference in promoting equality and acceptance.
It's a theme Demi reiterated during her virtual appearance at Thursday's event.
"Be proud of who you are. Keep your voices loud and strong and know that we are fighting for you," Demi explained. "If you ever doubt it, just listen to this next performer."
Despite being held virtually, the 31st annual GLAAD Media Awards still received plenty of star power and celebrity support.