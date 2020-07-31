Demi Lovato Stands Up for Trans Youth at 2020 GLAAD Media Awards

Related : Demi Lovato Receives Vanguard Award at 2016 GLAAD Awards

Demi Lovato is proud to celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community.

During Thursday night's 2020 GLAAD Media Awards, the music superstar helped introduce Shea Diamond's performance.

But before enjoying the theme song from HBO's We're Here series, Demi had an important message for trans people.

"It's never been more important to celebrate the acceleration of acceptance for the LGBTQIA+ community especially trans people of color who face outrageous discrimination and danger," she shared. "To all the trans youth, I want to make sure that you know that you matter."

"I know things are crazy hard right now and you may not have your usual support system around you," Demi continued. "But don't let anyone especially our government fool you into thinking you are anything less than perfect and meant to be."