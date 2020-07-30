Katie Holmes Hopes New Film Adds Positivity to a Year Filled With "Shock and Uncertainty"

The Secret like you've never seen it before.
Rhonda Byrne's best-selling book is hitting the screen with Katie Holmes at the helm, and E! News got the inside scoop about the fictionalized adaptation, The Secret: Dare to Dream, from the actress herself ahead of the film's release, Friday, July 31.
"I was a huge fan of the book and I love Rhonda," Katie revealed during the exclusive conversation. "And I have always wanted to work with Andy Tennant, our director."
Tennant is responsible for films such as Hitch and Sweet Home Alabama—the latter of which stars Josh Lucas, who's also in The Secret: Dare to Dream.
Katie described Tennant's films as having "such a magical quality to them."
"So when we sat down to talk about The Secret, you know, I was very excited," the mother to 14-year-old Suri Cruise said. "And I felt like he helped to create characters that are very grounded and very real and relatable, who are going on this journey from struggle to hope."
Katie continued, "And that's everyone's journey. You're gonna struggle in life, and it's just figuring out how to cope with it."
According to the film's official synopsis, Katie plays Miranda Wells, a young widow trying to make ends meet while raising three children. Then, one day, a devastating storm introduces her to a mysterious handyman named Bray (Lucas), who's positivity reignites the family's spirit. However, he has a secret—one that could change everything.
The characters introduce a completely different side to the concepts found in The Secret, as Byrne's version is a self-help book.
As Katie explained to E! News, she feels "like the movie is a very good version of what is in the book."
"I mean, obviously [The Secret]'s not a narrative, so we had to find these characters to embody that which people connected to in the book."
Katie was especially fond of her own character, Miranda.
"She's a single mom with three kids who lost her husband and really taking on the weight of being the financial provider, the emotional provider, so many things," the actress explained. "And she's so many things to so many people, but not enough for herself."
Katie continued, "I feel like what was smart about this character that they created is she really needs something to hold onto. She really needs hope. She really needs inspiration. So you really see it exemplified in her."
Ultimately, Katie wants the film to be a positive addition to a year that's "been one of a lot of shock and uncertainty."
"So to put something out there that hopefully is an escape to people and offers magic and hope, I feel really happy about that," she added. "And it's a movie that the whole family can watch together."
The Secret: Dare to Dream will be available to rent through on-demand platforms beginning Friday, July 31.