Katie Holmes Hopes New Film Adds Positivity to a Year Filled With "Shock and Uncertainty"

The Secret like you've never seen it before.

Rhonda Byrne's best-selling book is hitting the screen with Katie Holmes at the helm, and E! News got the inside scoop about the fictionalized adaptation, The Secret: Dare to Dream, from the actress herself ahead of the film's release, Friday, July 31.

"I was a huge fan of the book and I love Rhonda," Katie revealed during the exclusive conversation. "And I have always wanted to work with Andy Tennant, our director."

Tennant is responsible for films such as Hitch and Sweet Home Alabama—the latter of which stars Josh Lucas, who's also in The Secret: Dare to Dream.

Katie described Tennant's films as having "such a magical quality to them."

"So when we sat down to talk about The Secret, you know, I was very excited," the mother to 14-year-old Suri Cruise said. "And I felt like he helped to create characters that are very grounded and very real and relatable, who are going on this journey from struggle to hope."