The Real Housewives' Most Adorable Pets

Man's best friend? More like a housewife's ride or die.

Although alliances are constantly changing throughout the Real Housewives franchise, the ladies can always find loyalty in their beloved pets. In fact, the loving animals are rarely far from their owners, making them the perfect selfie co-stars.

Thus, the furry friends of Housewives are almost as famous as their fabulous owners.

It's safe to say that Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Lisa Vanderpump's dog Giggy lives the good life. Not only is the pup regularly dressed to the nines, he rarely leaves Ken Todd's arms. We want to come back as the popular Pomeranian in another life!

After losing her beloved Cookie, RHONY OG Bethenny Frankel rescued two new dogs, Biggy and Smallz. And, from what we see on the fur babies' Instagram account, they are thoroughly doted on by the businesswoman.

"The glamorous life of two very snuggly lapdogs," Biggy and Smallz boast on the picture sharing site.

Of course, there are other pets loved throughout the Real Housewives franchise. We're talking cats and horses and swans!