RHOP Premiere Sneak Peek: Is Charrisse Spreading "Nasty Rumors" About Monique?

Diamonds, denim and drama.

The season 5 premiere of The Real Housewives of Potomac is almost here, and E! is bringing you an exclusive sneak peek.

In the below clip from Sunday's all-new episode, the RHOP ladies—sans an uninvited Ashley Darby—are all gathered for Candiace Dillard Bassett and Chris Bassett's denim and diamond themed one-year anniversary party. We first see Robyn Dixon and her ex-husband Juan Dixon (though the two have since gotten engaged to be married again!), and she's quickly taken aback when she spots Charrisse Jackson Jordan in attendance.

"I'm surprised to see Charrisse here. Charrisse and I go way back, but I didn't know she and Candiace talked like that," Robyn says in a confessional. "Was Charrisse at Candiace's wedding? I don't think so."

More of the Housewives come into view as Robyn makes her way through the party, including Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger and Monique Samuels, though the latter two quickly head inside in order to "just keep having fun."