RHOP Premiere Sneak Peek: Is Charrisse Spreading "Nasty Rumors" About Monique?

Diamonds, denim and drama.
The season 5 premiere of The Real Housewives of Potomac is almost here, and E! is bringing you an exclusive sneak peek.
In the below clip from Sunday's all-new episode, the RHOP ladies—sans an uninvited Ashley Darby—are all gathered for Candiace Dillard Bassett and Chris Bassett's denim and diamond themed one-year anniversary party. We first see Robyn Dixon and her ex-husband Juan Dixon (though the two have since gotten engaged to be married again!), and she's quickly taken aback when she spots Charrisse Jackson Jordan in attendance.
"I'm surprised to see Charrisse here. Charrisse and I go way back, but I didn't know she and Candiace talked like that," Robyn says in a confessional. "Was Charrisse at Candiace's wedding? I don't think so."
More of the Housewives come into view as Robyn makes her way through the party, including Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger and Monique Samuels, though the latter two quickly head inside in order to "just keep having fun."
Karen and Monique talk with new housewife Wendy Osefo, while Gizelle vents to Robyn about people bringing up her ex-husband, pastor Jamal Bryant.
"Now that I look at it, everybody askin' me, 'Where's Jamal,'...Where's Ray? Where is Big Boy?" she says, referring to Karen and Monique's husbands.
"I mean, do I get a prize?" Robyn asks, prompting Gizelle to enthusiastically respond, "Yes, you get a prize. Juan Dixon is present and accounted for!"
Back inside, Monique notices Karen talking to Charrisse, whom she's not a big fan of at the moment.
"Charrisse has been facilitating nasty rumors about me and my family," Monique explains in a confessional. "Why would I wanna be around that?"
A producer chimes in to ask which rumors she's referring to, but Monique refuses to answer, saying, "I am not talking about Charrisse. I'm done talking about that. Not talking about it."
See more of the RHOP season 5 premiere in the above clip!
The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)