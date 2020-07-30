Jessica SimpsonMeghan MarklePhotosVideos

13 Cardigans to Send to Your Besties for World Friendship Day

Make like Taylor Swift and show them they're your favorite.

By Carolin Lehmann Jul 30, 2020 9:39 PMTags
Taylor Swift, Instagram, H&M

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

A friend is like a favorite cardigan, at least according to Taylor Swift's new single Cardigan. She sent her star-studded group of friends cardigans in celebration of its release, from Kelsea Ballerini to Kesha, and we think that's a pretty great gift idea just in time for World Friendship Day, July 30.

Below, the cardigans that you can send to your bestie to show that they bring out the best in you. Swift is even selling her own cardigans in celebration of the single here

 

read
Picture It: The Best Golden Girls Merch on Amazon

Oversized Wool Cardigan

This wool cardi has large buttons and an oversize fit. Pick from two colors.

$119
& Other Stories

Asos Design Edge to Edge Boxy Cardigan in Gray

This boxy cardigan has a shawl collar and relaxed fit. Your friend will love cuddling up in it.

$48
Asos

& Other Stories Wrap Cardigan

How sweet is this ballet-inspired wrap cardigan? It comes in four hues.

$59
& Other Stories

Rebecca Minkoff Kerry Cardigan

We love the rich blue shade of this fuzzy cardigan with pockets. It has a cool V-neckline.

$198
$99
Rebecca Minkoff

Madewell Hillview Cardigan Sweater in Painted Spots

This cardi is big-cat inspired—Taylor would approve. It's made of a soft cotton and has oversize buttons.

$110
$80
Madewell

Asos Design Contrast Trim Cardigan in Textured Yarn

If your friend loves a girly look, gift her this contrast-trim cardigan. Check out its vintage-inspired buttons.

$62
$50
Asos

Alexa Chung Nora Color-Block Ribbed-Knit Cardigan

If you're looking for a statement cardi, opt for this color-block option. It has a loose fit and will keep her super warm.

$420
$126
Net-A-Porter

Line & Dot Scarlett Cropped Cardigan

We love the neckline of this cropped cardigan available in three colors. Check out the open-knit detail on its sleeves.

$69
Bloomingdale's

Ecowish Color Block Striped Draped Kimono Cardigan

Reviewers on Amazon are obsessed with this color block cardi in autumnal hues. Its super quick and easy to send her way.

$42
$35
Amazon

Zesica Leopard Print Cardigan

You're getting a bargain on this leopard-print cardigan with pockets. It adds a touch of fashion to her look.

$33
$29
Amazon

H&M Rhinestone-Button Cardigan

Between the rhinestone buttons and light apricot color of this cardigan, we're obsessed. It has a short and boxy fit and is made with wool.

$50
H&M

Reformation Erin Sweater

This crochet-knit cardigan is a great transitional piece to fall. It has buttons only at the waist and is made of cotton.

$168
Shopbop

UO Bobble Cardigan

How pretty are the textured accents on this cardigan? It has a cropped fit and tortoiseshell buttons.

$62
Urban Outfitters

