Naya Rivera Laid to Rest in Los Angeles Nearly 2 Weeks After Her Death

Naya Rivera has been laid to rest.

Less than two weeks after the actress was confirmed dead, the Glee alum was buried at Forest Lawn Memorial Park cemetery in Hollywood Hills, Calif., a death certificate published by The Blast confirmed. The famed Glee alum, who was 33 at the time of her sudden death, was laid to rest at the cemetery on July 24.

The certificate also listed the star's occupation as an actress in entertainment for 32 of her 33 years of life. As was confirmed by the Ventura County Medical Examiner a day after her body was found, the certificate also lists Rivera's cause of death as drowning.

A search first began for the missing star on Wednesday, July 8 after she failed to return a pontoon boat to the facilities following her three-hour rental window. Authorities found her 4-year-old son, Josey, unharmed and wearing a life vest while alone on a boat in the middle of Lake Piru in Calif. An adult-sized life vest was also found on the boat. Five days later, authorities confirmed Rivera was deceased after finding her body in the lake.