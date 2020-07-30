Tamar Braxton Says WE tv "Ignored" Her "Cry for Help" in Powerful First Statement Since Hospitalization

Tamar Braxton is speaking out about her experience as a reality TV star.
The personality issued a lengthy statement to her Instagram on Thursday, July 30 about the events that led to her hospitalization a week prior. In it, she accused WE tv, which airs Braxton Family Values and planned to air Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life!, of mistreatment."Over the past 11 years there were promises made to protect and portray my story, with the authenticity and honesty I gave. I was betrayed, taken advantage of, overworked, and underpaid," Tamar began her statement. "I wrote a letter over two months ago asking to be freed from what I believed was excessive and unfair. I explained in personal detail the demise I was experiencing."
She claimed, "My cry for help went totally ignored. However the demands persisted. It was my spirit, and my soul that was tainted the most."
Tamar went on to describe how she felt she was "witnessing the slow death of the woman" she viewed herself as, because it differed from the person she was portrayed as on TV.
"I felt like I was no longer living, I was existing for the purpose of a corporations gain and ratings, and that killed me," she continued.
Tamar added that she believes her mental illness was caused by "the toxic, systemic bondage that dwells [in] television."
The star was hospitalized nearly two weeks ago after combining alcohol and sleeping pills, a source told E! News at the time. She explained, "It was only God's grace and mercy on my attempt to end my pain that I am here to utilize my voice."
Now that the star is in recovery she said she intends to "use my voice and experience to be an ally for every Black and brown person who has suffered from the continued exploitation of reality television." She said, "Reality TV personalities have no union, no coat of protection, no formal representation that protects our labor, our rights or our voices. They promise us opportunity but produce exploitation, which has only developed a poor portrayal of Black people in show business."
"I am learning to grow through my pain instead of looking for an escape. I'm on an irreversible path to healing, i am taking my time," Tamar continued. "It is of the utmost importance that I find my happy and my health, through professional treatment for the sake of my whole heart, Logan, who I forgot in my moment of distress and desperation. And giving this journey my undivided attention. My rise will not be in vain."
She concluded by expressing gratitude to her friends, family, team and those who sent her well-wishes during this time of difficulty.
E! News reached out to WE tv for comment, but have not heard back.
In a previous statement the network told E! News, "Tamar Braxton has been an incredibly important member of the WE tv family for more than a decade, and our first concern is for her recovery and well-being. Given the current situation, we are postponing the premiere of Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life! until September 10. This series was conceived by Tamar and is a real portrait of a dynamic woman juggling the demands of being a single mother, a new relationship and her career. We know, when the time is right, Tamar's fans will relate to seeing this honest portrait of her life, but—at this moment—we are joining with her fans and sending strength and healing in the hope that she is getting the support and help she needs at this difficult time."