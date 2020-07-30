Lupita Nyong'o Shares a "Moment of Joy" as She Watches Her Brother's Virtual Wedding Ceremony

The ongoing coronavirus has changed the world as we know it, but as Lupita Nyong'o declared, "Thank God for technology!"

The actress can attest to the miracle that is Skype and Zoom after being able to witness younger brother Peter (Junior) Nyong'o's nuptials in Kenya over video this week. She shared two photos of the ceremony and a picture of her setup at home. "Yup, he is off the market, folks! Sharing a moment of joy in my family's life when my sweet, gentle, loving baby brother @juniornyongo made his declaration of love to his new bride @wanjawohoro this week," Lupita captioned the Instagram post.

The Us star added that she "still cannot believe" she was unable to be physically present for the celebration due to COIVD-19 restrictions, but was grateful to witness it as it happened.

"Welcome to the family, Wanja!" she added.