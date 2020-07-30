Jessica SimpsonMeghan MarklePhotosVideos

Grey's Anatomy and Station 19 Promote 3 Potential Love Interests to Series Regulars

Richard Flood, Anthony Hill, and Stefania Spampinato have all been promoted in the Grey's and Station 19 world, giving new hope to a few fan fave romances.

A few relationships might be seriously heating up next season in the world of Grey's Anatomy.

Three love interests have been promoted from recurring character to full-time series regular for next season, both on Grey's and Station 19, and it's all potentially very promising. 

Richard Flood, who plays Dr. Cormack "McWidow" Hayes, joined last season as a possible new love interest for Meredith (Ellen Pompeo). He was sent to Grey Sloan as a gift to Mer from Cristina (Sandra Oh), who thought her friend could use a hot new Irish widower to hang out with. Now, he's becoming a series regular, which could be bad news for those of us still pulling for Meredith and DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti). However, many fans also spotted a bit of a spark between Hayes and Jo (Camilla Luddington), whose husband Alex (Justin Chambers) up and left her for his ex-wife last season, so perhaps McWidow isn't just there for Meredith. 

Anthony Hill is also joining Grey's as a series regular. He made quite the impression in one episode earlier this year as Dr. Winston Ndugu when he and Maggie (Kelly McCreary) ran into each other at a medical conference and spent a couple of incredible days together. The date ended when Richard (James Pickens Jr.) had to be taken to the hospital, but we never forgot about Maggie's perfect guy, and apparently we weren't the only ones. 

Finally, Stefania Spampinato, who has played Carina DeLuca on Grey's for several seasons, has been promoted to series regular on Station 19, which makes total sense considering that Carina is currently dating one of its main characters.

Carina and Maya (Danielle Savre) admitted their love for each other in the Station 19 finale, and now that Maya's got a new-found confidence out from under her dad's thumb, maybe that relationship can really blossom in season four. 

"I am so excited to add Anthony Hill, Stefania Spampinato and Richard Flood to the Station 19 and Grey's Anatomy families," showrunner Krista Vernoff said in a statement, per THR. "They are huge talents who made a big impact with our fans, with our casts and with our writers who are eager to write more for them." 

Catch up with all the current couples in the Grey's Anatomy and Station 19 world below! 

ABC
Meredith and Andrew

Status: Split

Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) and DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti) aren't together right now, but Mer was last seen telling Andrew she still loved him as she helped him through a mental health breakdown, even if he currently doesn't love her. We refuse to give up hope for these two. 

ABC
Bailey and Ben

Status: Married

Ben (Jason George) might be on a different show, the spinoff Station 19, but not only are these two still happily together, and even weathered a devastating miscarriage together before adopting a teenage patient. 

ABC
Alex and Jo

Status: Divorced

All we have to say is "Welp." 

Alex (Justin Chambers) and Jo (Camilla Luddington) were happily married for a time and even made it through Jo's breakdown over learning she was the product of rape, despite Jo giving Alex an easy out. Instead of taking it then, he decided to suddenly leave and went back to Izzie (Katherine Heigl) after learning she had two of his kids thanks to the eggs they had fertilized back when she had cancer. So now Jo is single and hopefully ready to find someone even better to spend her life with.

ABC
Amelia and Link

Status: Together

Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) and Link (Chris Carmack) hooked up at a conference once and now they've got a baby together! There was a rough patch for a second there while Amelia figured out who the father actually was, but now they seem more solid than ever. 

ABC
Owen and Teddy

Status: Engaged...for now.

What do we even say about these two? Owen (Kevin McKidd) and Teddy (Kim Raver) were happy and they had a baby together and they were definitely going to get married, but then Teddy got all in her head about Amelia thinking her baby could be Owen's (a storyline we have yet to forgive the Grey's writers for) and cheated on Owen with Tom Koracick (Greg Germann). Owen now knows about the cheating thanks to a very NSFW voicemail and we're honestly getting very tired. 

ABC
Richard and Catherine

Status: Separated

Richard (James Pickens Jr.) and Catherine (Debbie Allen)'s marriage fell fully apart last season. She was by his side when he got sick and he even hallucinated the two of them rekindling things, but then rejected her when the hallucinations wore off. Things are not looking great for this pair. 

ABC
Nico and Schmitt

Status: Together

Nico (Alex Landi) and Schmitt (Jake Borelli) have had their ups and downs, but they're still holding strong. They even made it through a long-distance relationship for a bit! 

ABC
Teddy and Tom

Status: Sleeping together

We thought Teddy and Tom were over, but nope! They've continued to sleep together, and Tom's in love with her and wants her to fully choose him, while she's about to get married to Owen. A true mess that just keeps getting messier. 

ABC
Maggie and Winston

Status: Dating

Maggie (Kelly McCreary) reunited with her old boss Dr. Winston (Anthony Hill) at a medical conference last season, and the two really, really hit it off, spending a magical couple of days together before having to part due to a medical emergency. But now Hill is joining Grey's full time, and finally Maggie might be getting the relationship she has always deserved. 

ABC
Andy and Robert

Status: Married

Andy (Jaina Lee Ortiz) and Robert (Boris Kodjoe) quickly and suddenly got married in season three before Andy's dad died, but they weren't prepared for what comes next. Robert is thinking his wife will be there to support him through surgery recovery and his painkiller addiction, while she just learned (Spoiler Alert!) that her mom is secretly still alive. 

ABC
Maya and Carina

Status: Together

Carina (Stefania Spampinato) was ready to say goodbye to Maya (Danielle Savre), but in the season three finale of Station 19, Maya professed her love. Now, Carina's moving to Station 19 full-time! 

ABC
Jackson and Vic

Status: Split

Jackson (Jesse Williams) moved on fairly quickly from Maggie (Kelly McCreary) with Vic (Barrett Doss), but that relationship now appears to be over too. Vic sorta kinda moved into Jackson's apartment without really telling him, and it turns out he didn't like that, even though she was basically homeless at the time. 

ABC
Travis and Emmett

Status: Split

Travis (Jay Hayden) actually took a step in the most mature direction by breaking things off with Emmett (Lachlan Buchanan), since Emmett is newly out and Travis also just doesn't love him. Hopefully Travis is on the path to happiness and a real relationship! 

Grey's Anatomy and Station 19 will return to ABC in the fall. 

