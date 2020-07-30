Jessica SimpsonMeghan MarklePhotosVideos

Chrissy Teigen Just Debuted the Haircut of the Summer

Chrissy Teigen's hair is "short again" after chopping off her long locks. Scroll to see her new hairdo.

Chrissy TeigenInstagram

Chrissy Teigen's hair is "short again."

The model and Chrissy's Court star took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, July 29, to show off her new 'do. Teigen had previously been rocking long locks, but it seems as though she decided to chop them off amid the hot summer months. In her social media post, the 34-year-old tagged her hairstylist, Irinel de León, who helped to transform her hair into a gorgeous lob.

The celeb hairstylist also posted Teigen's new hairdo to her Instagram, writing, "We went short @chrissyteigen." Teigen, who shares two kids with husband John Legend, previously showed off a similar hairstyle at the 2020 Grammys back in January. For the event, the Lip Sync Battle host paired her long lob 'do with a bright orange Yanina Couture gown.

With this return to the lob, Teigen joins a number of stars who have been transforming their hair at home amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

photos
Celebrity At-Home Hair Transformations

From Miley Cyrus to Taylor Swift and more, let's take a look at all of the at-home celebrity hair transformations!

Check out the star-studded lineup in the gallery below:

Instagram
Antoni Porowski

The Queer Eye star made his 4.5 million Instagram followers do a double-take after he debuted his buzzcut.

Instagram
Ariel Winter

The actress debuts platinum blonde hair after rocking red hair for a few months. "Winter Is Coming," she captions her Instagram.

Instagram
Miley Cyrus & Cody Simpson

"Matching mohawks," Cyrus wrote alongside the pic. 

 

Instagram
Dwyane Wade

The NBA star shows off his fiery red hair on social media over the weekend. "When they think they know—switch it up," he captioned his Instagram post that revealed his major transformation.

Instagram
Miley Cyrus

The superstar singer debuted her pixie mullet on Instagram Story. To achieve her new look, Miley's go-to hairstylist Sally Hershberger talked Tish Cyrus through the process via FaceTime.

Taylor Swift / Instagram
Taylor Swift

The Lover singer recently showed off a fun, flirty and whimsical ensemble and beauty look that will make you dream of summer. She appeared to dye her hair with a few of her stands looking blue and pink.

Instagram
Jamie-Lynn Sigler

The actress debuts a major hair change, one that she did herself! "That's 2 years of physical, emotional, and spiritual growth that I cut off right there on my bday," she shared on Instagram, alongside a pic of her holding up her locks.

Chris Pratt/Instagram
Chris Pratt

With the help of his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger, the Parks and Recreation alum got a "damn good" haircut as the parents-to-be continue to practice social distancing. 

Instagram
Chris Lane

The country singer participated in Schick Hydro's #ShaveFromHome challenge to help raise money for out-of-work barbers during COVID-19. With the help from his Schick Hydro5 Sense Hydrate and Schick Hydro Groomer, Chris showed off his transformation on Instagram

Instagram
Sarah Michelle Gellar

The Cruel Intentions actress took to Instagram to show off her new hairstyle. "Rose all day," she captioned her video. 

Instagram
Ryan Reynolds

The Deadpool star is growing out his hair. And because his wife, Blake Lively, trolled him about his new hairstyle... he made fun of her right back.

Twitter
Pauly D

The Jersey Shore alum makes fans lose their minds over his "quarantine beard."

Instagram
Chris Noth

"I decided dealing with hair was superfluous during these times of quarantine," the Mr. Big star wrote.

Instagram
Carson Daly

The Voice host pulled one over on fans by pretending to shave his head live on the Today show.

Instagram
Armie Hammer

Notice anything different? The actor shows off his major transformation, which entails a mohawk and horseshoe mustache. "Killing the game," he quips on Instagram.

Instagram
Lauren Burnham & Arie Luyendyk

"Now @ariejr's really a silver fox," the Bachelor alum joked on Instagram

Instagram
Hilary Duff

The Lizzie McGuire star said goodbye to her signature blonde locks and opted for a bold blue look.  

Instagram
Casey Cott

The Riverdale star and his brother both agreed to shave their heads to help raise funds for Charity Water.

Instagram
Rosalia

The Spanish singer-songwriter showcased her new bangs in the middle of self-quarantine.

Twitter
Ariana Grande

"Get a load a dis," the "thank u, next" singer shared on Twitter when showcasing her new curly hair.

Twitter
Blake Shelton

Who's ready for a quarantine mullet update?! "@Gwenstefani has decided to take it to the next level.. Stripes," The Voice coach shared on Twitter.

Instagram
Jennifer Love Hewitt

"The smile of a girl who just did at home hot pink highlights because what else can I do right now!" the 911 on Fox star wrote on Instagram. "Thanks @limecrimemakeup these hair conditioners are easy and so fun! @nikkilee901 don't be mad lol. I really miss you!"

Instagram
Brooklyn Beckham

In an Instagram Story, Nicola Peltz got to work on cutting her boyfriend's haircut. The results turned out a-okay.

Instagram
Tamera Mowry-Housley

"Hello grays. No getting my hair done during #socialdistancing, and I'm okay with it!" The Real co-host shared on Instagram.

Instagram
Maluma

A shaved head has never looked so good on the Colombian singer. Nice cut, dude!

