Schitt's Creek Star Annie Murphy on Her Emmy Nom and How Alexis Is Winning Quarantine

Of course Alexis Rose is thriving during the pandemic.
Her portrayer, Annie Murphy, is also thriving because she just got nominated for an Emmy for Supporting Actress in a Comedy, but Schitt's Creek's resident influencer with more famous friends than you could even count is apparently just truly living her best life.
"I really do think that she would have just won COVID," Murphy told E! News when we chatted with her right after the nominations were announced. "She would have immediately taken 15 of her closest and most famous and wealthy friends—and Twyla—to a yacht and just kind of isolated there. Like she'd be doing just fine. I have no doubt."
Murphy was not on a yacht with 15 famous friends when she learned of her Emmy nom. She was actually sitting on the floor of the house of a Schitt's Creek publicist, eating pancakes and bacon, and the publicist shouted the news.
"Since then there have been a couple of grapefruit mimosas and a lot of texts and a lot of calls, and it's been awesome," Murphy said.
Schitt's Creek is already doing very well at the Emmys this year with 15 nominations, including acting nods in the comedy category for Eugene Levy in Lead Actor, Catherine O'Hara in Lead Actress, Dan Levy in Supporting Actor, and Murphy in Supporting Actress. The entire Rose family could potentially walk away with Emmys this year.
For Murphy, Emmy nom morning was "a grab bag of everything" when it came to sharing the excitement with her castmates. There were calls, texts, FaceTiming, and just a general amount of freaking out.
"What's so great is that it's not just the actors getting nominated," she said, pointing out noms for writing, hair, makeup, costumes, and more. "There have been so many incredibly talented people working so hard on the show for six years, and just to have them nominated too makes it so much more special."
It's truly the ultimate way to go out.
"Honestly, starting out in season one with just this little show on CBC and all of us having the best time—I don't think anyone could have anticipated where things would end up, so it feels pretty darn good."
Looking back on the rise of the series, which aired on Pop in the U.S., over the course of six seasons, Murphy said she thinks the show just happened to be there when the world needed it the most.
"It really did start picking up three or four years ago at the time when the world really, really started needing an extra dose of love and kindness and humor and inclusivity," she said. "I just think the show was right place, right time, and allowed people a bit of an escape from the harsh realities they were living."
Murphy said she was sad to see the show end, but thrilled that it was able to end on its own terms.
"All the characters and all the storylines are tied up so beautifully," she said. "So as much as I desperately want to do 25 more seasons, I think we kind of finished up at the right time."
Fifteen Emmy nominations for the final season also doesn't hurt.
"Everything really just seems to be coming to the perfect end."