Picture It: The Best Golden Girls Merch on Amazon

As they say in St. Olaf, Christmas without fruitcake is like St. Sigmund's Day without the headless boy. We're not entirely sure, but we think that's akin to celebrating World Friendship Day without stuff featuring the ultimate girl squad, The Golden Girls!
No doubt about it: Blanche, Rose, Dorothy and Sophia are totally friendship goals. We can't think of a better way to honor this special day than by cozying up in a snuggly blanket featuring their faces, or sipping wine from character-inspired stemless glasses, or lighting a prayer candle in honor of that wise sage, Sophia Petrillo. (Just don't burn down Shady Pines in the process.)
So grab a slice of cheesecake and shop these fab finds featuring these icons of female friendship!
Golden Girls Windshield Sun Shade Visor
You could get shady like the girls, or you could just use them to shade your car from harmful UV rays. This sun blocker features all four ladies (with Dorothy in the driver's seat, natch) on a vinyl windshield shade that unfurls to protect your dashboard, steering wheel, seats and more.
Golden Girls Inspired Stemless Wine Glass Set
Whether you break these stemless wine glasses out for girl's night, or you indulge solo during your own Golden Girls binge watch session, there's one for every girl and her mood. Each glass is printed with premium, organic, dishwasher-safe ink in vivid white. Plus, the print is chip and fade-proof.
The Golden Girls Any Way You Slice It Retro Trivia Card Game
How deep is your love for Blanche, Sophia, Dorothy and Rose? Test your obsession with this trivia game, with the objective of collecting pieces of "cheesecake" for your knowledge of all things Girls. And it's good for two to four players, with 200 trivia cards that'll put you through your paces.
Shady Pines Vintage Hotel Motel Keychain
Shady Pines may have been torched to the ground, but you can still have a keepsake from your time there courtesy of this vintage keychain. Made of lightweight, durable blue plastic with shiny gold printed lettering, one side pays homage to the Pines, while the other simply says,"Thank you for being a friend," so you never forget the iconic theme song.
Golden Girls Shirt Adult Squad Goals Photo T-Shirt
Taylor Swift may have popularized the concept of a Girl Squad, but this crew has been at it since '85. Celebrate history by wearing this tee featuring the originators of Squad Goals. Made of 100% cotton, this tee is offered in men's sizing, making for a looser, more relaxed fit, ensuring there's always room for more cheesecake.
My Pen15 Club Sophia Petrillo Celebrity Prayer Candle
Look, times are tough right now, and we could all use a guiding light to get us through. So why not make that light a prayer candle paying homage to Saint Sophia Petrillo? She of the acid tongue and the pasta sauce so good that even she, as she put it, "would make love to it," seems a perfect deity to ask for guidance in these trying times.
Golden Girls Themed Warhol Fleece Blanket
Pop culture history crashes together in this delightful Warhol-esque fleece blanket featuring The Girls, with bold colors and bright hues to keep your spirits up, even if you're snuggled on the couch lamenting the cheating ways of that yutz Stanley Zbornak. Thankfully, it's machine washable, so it's easy to care for if you have a Blanche moment and spill your wine on it.
Golden Girls Coffee Mug
Search no longer: the meaning of life is printed on this glass coffee mug. The message? "Live Like Rose, Dress Like Blanche, Think Like Dorothy and Speak Like Sophia." It'll hold 13oz of whatever liquid you sip when you ponder the bigger picture, and it's dishwasher safe with fade and chip-proof white ink.
Chia Blanche Decorative Pottery Planter
If you've ever wanted a totem to help guide you in the ways of confidence, vitality, and never-ending beauty, obviously Blanche Devereaux should be your focus. May we recommend worshiping her in chia form? This kit features a chia Blanche with enough packets for three plantings, offering a full head of chia "hair" in one to three weeks.
Golden Girls Bingo Game
Sure, you could play regular old bingo. Or you could play deluxe bingo featuring our favorite girls splashed across 16 colorful bingo cards and 42 graphic calling cards, with each one unique representing one of the iconic moments from the series. Pair this with the stemless wine glasses, and you have your next girl's night activity.
Bioworld The Golden Girls Stay Golden T-Shirt
Miami is nice, so we'll say it twice... or rather, we love The Golden Girls so much that we think you should own not one, but two t-shirts paying homage to them. This one is also 100% cotton and featured in relaxed men's sizing, with the edict to "Stay Golden" emblazoned across a stellar press photo of our girls.
Golden Girls Party Supplies
And if you're really going to celebrate World Friendship Day and your Golden Girls obsession, this pack of party supplies will help you do both in style. With plates, party cups, napkins, a banner and table covering, you'll have everything you need to raise your glass and toast your besties, and the most iconic team of female friends in television history.
Make sure you also check out the beauty products your favorite celebs are obsessed with this summer!