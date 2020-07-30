Jessica SimpsonMeghan MarklePhotosVideos

Picture It: The Best Golden Girls Merch on Amazon

It's not Sicily in 1922, but that doesn't mean you shouldn't stock up on these tees, mugs, candles and more.

By Katherine Riley, Carly Milne Jul 30, 2020 12:00 PMTags
HomeShopShop Home
E-Comm: Picture It: The Best Golden Girls Merch on AmazonNBC/E! Illustration

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

As they say in St. Olaf, Christmas without fruitcake is like St. Sigmund's Day without the headless boy. We're not entirely sure, but we think that's akin to celebrating World Friendship Day without stuff featuring the ultimate girl squad, The Golden Girls!

No doubt about it: Blanche, Rose, Dorothy and Sophia are totally friendship goals. We can't think of a better way to honor this special day than by cozying up in a snuggly blanket featuring their faces, or sipping wine from character-inspired stemless glasses, or lighting a prayer candle in honor of that wise sage, Sophia Petrillo. (Just don't burn down Shady Pines in the process.)

So grab a slice of cheesecake and shop these fab finds featuring these icons of female friendship!

read
The Beauty Products Tyra Banks, Miranda Kerr, Michelle Pfeiffer & More Are Obsessed With This Summer

Golden Girls Windshield Sun Shade Visor

You could get shady like the girls, or you could just use them to shade your car from harmful UV rays. This sun blocker features all four ladies (with Dorothy in the driver's seat, natch) on a vinyl windshield shade that unfurls to protect your dashboard, steering wheel, seats and more.

$30
Amazon

Golden Girls Inspired Stemless Wine Glass Set

Whether you break these stemless wine glasses out for girl's night, or you indulge solo during your own Golden Girls binge watch session, there's one for every girl and her mood. Each glass is printed with premium, organic, dishwasher-safe ink in vivid white. Plus, the print is chip and fade-proof.

$30
Amazon

Trending Stories

1

Regis Philbin's Cause of Death Revealed

2

Taylor Swift Responds to Accusations of "Stealing" Her folklore Logo

3

Aw! Kim Kardashian Posts Photo of "Besties" Psalm West & True Thompson

The Golden Girls Any Way You Slice It Retro Trivia Card Game

How deep is your love for Blanche, Sophia, Dorothy and Rose? Test your obsession with this trivia game, with the objective of collecting pieces of "cheesecake" for your knowledge of all things Girls. And it's good for two to four players, with 200 trivia cards that'll put you through your paces.

$12
$10
Amazon

Shady Pines Vintage Hotel Motel Keychain

Shady Pines may have been torched to the ground, but you can still have a keepsake from your time there courtesy of this vintage keychain. Made of lightweight, durable blue plastic with shiny gold printed lettering, one side pays homage to the Pines, while the other simply says,"Thank you for being a friend," so you never forget the iconic theme song.

$10
Amazon

Golden Girls Shirt Adult Squad Goals Photo T-Shirt

Taylor Swift may have popularized the concept of a Girl Squad, but this crew has been at it since '85. Celebrate history by wearing this tee featuring the originators of Squad Goals. Made of 100% cotton, this tee is offered in men's sizing, making for a looser, more relaxed fit, ensuring there's always room for more cheesecake.

$18
Amazon

My Pen15 Club Sophia Petrillo Celebrity Prayer Candle

Look, times are tough right now, and we could all use a guiding light to get us through. So why not make that light a prayer candle paying homage to Saint Sophia Petrillo? She of the acid tongue and the pasta sauce so good that even she, as she put it, "would make love to it," seems a perfect deity to ask for guidance in these trying times.

$23
Amazon

Golden Girls Themed Warhol Fleece Blanket

Pop culture history crashes together in this delightful Warhol-esque fleece blanket featuring The Girls, with bold colors and bright hues to keep your spirits up, even if you're snuggled on the couch lamenting the cheating ways of that yutz Stanley Zbornak. Thankfully, it's machine washable, so it's easy to care for if you have a Blanche moment and spill your wine on it.

$42
$35
Amazon

Golden Girls Coffee Mug

Search no longer: the meaning of life is printed on this glass coffee mug. The message? "Live Like Rose, Dress Like Blanche, Think Like Dorothy and Speak Like Sophia." It'll hold 13oz of whatever liquid you sip when you ponder the bigger picture, and it's dishwasher safe with fade and chip-proof white ink.

$14
Amazon

Chia Blanche Decorative Pottery Planter

If you've ever wanted a totem to help guide you in the ways of confidence, vitality, and never-ending beauty, obviously Blanche Devereaux should be your focus. May we recommend worshiping her in chia form? This kit features a chia Blanche with enough packets for three plantings, offering a full head of chia "hair" in one to three weeks.

$20
$17
Amazon

Golden Girls Bingo Game

Sure, you could play regular old bingo. Or you could play deluxe bingo featuring our favorite girls splashed across 16 colorful bingo cards and 42 graphic calling cards, with each one unique representing one of the iconic moments from the series. Pair this with the stemless wine glasses, and you have your next girl's night activity.

$22
Amazon

Bioworld The Golden Girls Stay Golden T-Shirt

Miami is nice, so we'll say it twice... or rather, we love The Golden Girls so much that we think you should own not one, but two t-shirts paying homage to them. This one is also 100% cotton and featured in relaxed men's sizing, with the edict to "Stay Golden" emblazoned across a stellar press photo of our girls.

$18
Amazon

Golden Girls Party Supplies

And if you're really going to celebrate World Friendship Day and your Golden Girls obsession, this pack of party supplies will help you do both in style. With plates, party cups, napkins, a banner and table covering, you'll have everything you need to raise your glass and toast your besties, and the most iconic team of female friends in television history.

$35
Amazon

Make sure you also check out the beauty products your favorite celebs are obsessed with this summer! And if you'd like deals delivered directly to your in-box, sign up for the Shop With E! Newsletter!

Trending Stories

1

Regis Philbin's Cause of Death Revealed

2

Taylor Swift Responds to Accusations of "Stealing" Her folklore Logo

3

Aw! Kim Kardashian Posts Photo of "Besties" Psalm West & True Thompson

4

Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox Just Took a Big Step in Their Romance

5

YouTuber Nicole Thea Honored With Balloon Release After Her Death

Latest News

Selena Gomez Sends Heartfelt Message to Fans Explaining Fewer Posts

Exclusive

New Mom Malika Haqq Gives an Update on Baby Ace Amid Quarantine

Chrissy Teigen Just Debuted the Haircut of the Summer

Why the Friends Cast Has Stayed Tight for More Than 20 Years

Blue Ivy Carter Makes Cameo in Beyoncé's Black Is King Trailer

Picture It: The Best Golden Girls Merch on Amazon

Exclusive

Luann de Lesseps' Secret to Looking So Young