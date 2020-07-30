Jessica SimpsonMeghan MarklePhotosVideos

This $18 Button Tank Has 1,000 5-Star Amazon Reviews and Is a Summer Must-Have

Shop the perfect tank in 16 different colors and prints.

By Carolin Lehmann Jul 30, 2020
With summer in full swing, we've been on the hunt for the perfect tank top. So enter the Blencot Button Down V-Neck Strappy Tank Tops on Amazon. Reviewers love them, plus they're available in a convenient 16 different colors and prints. They're an ideal match for a pair of cut-off shorts, we'd say.

So shop this perfect tank below and hear about why reviewers love it so much.

This $30 Off the Shoulder Jumpsuit Has 1,351 5-Star Amazon Reviews

Blencot Button Down V-Neck Strappy Tank Top

This tank with adjustable straps has a subtle V-neckline in the front and back. Its price ranges from $7 to $18 depending on the color you pick. 

Reviewers are raving:

"Absolutely love this top! I got a ton of compliments and it fit perfectly and the quality was better than I expected."

"I'm impressed! This top very well made, the fabric is nice and flowy but not see thru. Straps are adjustable, which is great since I need to cinch them up a bit."

"I'm obsessed with these shirts. I have it in orange and black so far and I'm going to order more colors. They are so nice, and the quality is great. It's a satin material and can be worn classy or casual. I'm in love with the buttons, it makes the whole shirt."

"The fabric is comfortable and has a great drape, not too light or too heavy, and it's breathable. I love the cut. I have a long torso and it hangs very nicely to just below my hip joint. It looks cute either tucked in or loose. The neckline isn't too low, but low enough to be interesting (and the spaghetti straps are adjustable so the neckline shouldn't be an issue for anyone)."

