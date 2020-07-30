Luann de Lesseps' Secret to Looking So Young

Luann de Lesseps is sharing her secret to staying ageless!
The Real Housewives of New York City star recently turned her love of Sonage Skincare into a partnership and created her very own collection of products for the brand called "Lu's Survival Kit." According to the former model and Bravolebrity, Sonage (which means "she looks good for her age"), is her secret to gorgeous, youthful skin.
"It's a French brand. It's been around for 25 years, and I've been a big fan of their products, so they asked me to do a collaboration with them," Luann tells E! News exclusively. "I was so excited because the products are all botanical, made in Los Angeles, cruelty free and they're amazing. So I put together my five favorites and called it 'Lu's Survival Kit.' It goes from day to night, no confusion, 'What cream? What tonic? What moisturizer?' So I'm super excited about it. It's used in spas by estheticians and I'm taking it and bringing it to everyone and I'm excited about it."
As for the key products she can't live without, the "Feeling Jovani" singer explains, "Well definitely the glycolic peel pads, which I love because you can wash your face, but there's always residue, so they just get rid of dead skin cells, extra makeup. So, I can't live without the peel pads."
Lu adds, "And then I love the soufflé cream. It just smells like it sounds. It's very moisturizing at the same time and doesn't feel heavy. You know it really penetrates the skin and is absorbed well, which is really important to me. So, I love the cream."
In addition to swearing by Sonage, Luann shared a few other secrets to staying fresh and youthful.
"I think the key is not to get too much sun, definitely, and just really hydrating. I use Dr. Daryl's products, who does, green juices, powdered green juices and minerals, potassium, magnesium, all these great things that you need to keep your blood hydrated as well and your body hydrated," Lu says.
"Actually Dorinda [Medley] introduced me to him and his name is Dr. Daryl Gioffre," she adds. "So I highly recommend using his powdered green juices and minerals and then he's got this great...an alkalizer it's called. You put it in your coffee and it's mocha and it takes away the acidity of coffee. So I'm just a big fan of his, so I use his regime in terms of my health and wellness and then of course my go to survival kit."
So did Lu send a survival kit to her RHONY co-star and founder of Ageless by Ramona founder Ramona Singer? "Of course I did!" Luann laughed. "She goes, 'Oh, I didn't get it yet,' and I'm like well that's a surprise, everybody else did."
Watch The Real Housewives of New York City Thursdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
