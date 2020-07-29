Emmy NominationsSophie TurnerPhotosVideos
90 Day Fiancé's Robert and Anny Welcome a Baby Girl: Find Out Her Name

90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk stars Robert and Anny share exciting family news with E! News exclusively.

By Mike Vulpo Jul 29, 2020
Robert and Anny have officially expanded their family.

E! News can exclusively confirm the 90 Day Fiancé couple welcomed their first child together this week. 

"Welcome to the world my princess, I am filled with love and happiness to have you in my life," Anny exclusively shared with E! News via translation. "My gift from God was born July 28, 2020 at 10:18 p.m." 

Baby Brenda Aaliyah was born weighing 7.3 pounds and measuring just under 21 inches. And yes, the entire family is doing well with their new addition.

Back in April, E! News was the first to announce that the couple was expanding their family with a baby.

"I feel so happy and fortunate to share the arrival of my baby–‘my gift from God.' The baby has not been born yet, and it's the most beautiful feeling that I have ever felt, Anny shared in a statement via translation. "It fills me with joy to know that I'll have someone to fight for and give the best of myself to. I wait for him or her with lots of emotion."

Meet the Cast of 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined

And when the couple found out they were expecting a baby girl, Anny couldn't contain her excitement.

"I'm so happy to know that I'll be having a princess!" she told E! News via translation.

Fans were first introduced to Robert and Anny in season seven of 90 Day Fiancé. The pair met online and were together in person in the Dominican Republic for just eight hours before Robert proposed to Anny. When she arrived in the United States on the K-1 visa, it was the couple's second time together in person.

This relationship hasn't always been perfect. Robert has five children from previous relationships and one of his sons named Bryson lives with the couple. Cameras would often role as Anny and Robert clashed with Bryson's grandmother.  

Ultimately, the couple continues to document their love story for TLC cameras with appearances on 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined and 90 Day Fiancé: What Now? 

Follow their journey to parenthood on 90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk airing Sunday and Monday nights on TLC. 

