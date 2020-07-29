90 Day Fiancé's Robert and Anny Welcome a Baby Girl: Find Out Her Name

Robert and Anny have officially expanded their family.

E! News can exclusively confirm the 90 Day Fiancé couple welcomed their first child together this week.

"Welcome to the world my princess, I am filled with love and happiness to have you in my life," Anny exclusively shared with E! News via translation. "My gift from God was born July 28, 2020 at 10:18 p.m."

Baby Brenda Aaliyah was born weighing 7.3 pounds and measuring just under 21 inches. And yes, the entire family is doing well with their new addition.

Back in April, E! News was the first to announce that the couple was expanding their family with a baby.

"I feel so happy and fortunate to share the arrival of my baby–‘my gift from God.' The baby has not been born yet, and it's the most beautiful feeling that I have ever felt, Anny shared in a statement via translation. "It fills me with joy to know that I'll have someone to fight for and give the best of myself to. I wait for him or her with lots of emotion."