Get Nostalgic With Homesick Candles' Warehouse Sale

Homesick candles are meant to help you reminisce, whether about your home state or a Friday night football game. The good news is that the brand has a warehouse sale on their unique scents going on right now through September 15, so it's the perfect time to try them out.
Below, some of the highlights from the sale, or you can shop all the deals here.
Homesick Iowa Candle
Iowa smells like bourbon, cream and praline according to Homesick Candles. This candle burns for 60 to 80 hours.
Homesick Houston Candle
Or, you can enjoy the scent of your favorite city. Houston smells like tobacco leaves, leather and citrus.
Homesick Boston Candle
Spiced tea, citrus and vanilla sugar are reminiscent of Boston.
Homesick Summer Camp Candle
Do you ever wish you could go to summer camp as an adult? Well, this candle will take you right back with scents of green grass and sunscreen.
Homesick Baby Gender Reveal Candle
Burn this candle five to 10 minutes to turn the black strip at the top of the candle label either pink or blue, depending on your baby's gender. It has a soft floral scent.
Homesick Northern California Candle
Pears, apples, cloves, cinnamon and vanilla are reminiscent of the wine and forests of Northern California.
Homesick Bloomingdale's NYC Candle
Dream about a long day of shopping at Bloomingdale's in New York City while burning this candle with notes of mandarin, grapefruit, orange and champagne grapes.
Homesick Friday Night Football Candle
Between grass, leather and popcorn, this candle has captured the scent of a Friday night football game.
Homesick Atlanta Candle
Pecan pie, dogwood blossoms and daffodils smell like Atlanta.
Homesick Oklahoma Candle
This candle captures the sweet scents of Oklahoma with notes of butter, cinnamon, maple and candied pecans.
