Angelica Ross Reveals She Was Ryan Murphy’s Muse for Pose Character

An (almost) missed opportunity.

It's hard to imagine what Pose would've looked like without Candy Ferocity, but as Angelica Ross told E!'s Justin Sylvester on the latest episode of his Just the Sip podcast, that was almost the case!

The revelation came while Angelica was recalling her initial reaction to hearing about the groundbreaking series: "First of all, I was like, 'About damn time that they're finally going to do a show on the trans community and the ballroom community.'"

"But when I first heard about it, I actually passed on it a couple times, to be honest," she added.

More specifically, Angelica turned down the opportunity to audition for the roles of Blanca Evangelista and Elektra Abundance.

"I didn't see myself in either of the characters," the actress explained. "Especially when it said Blanca; I felt like it was written for a Latina trans woman. Then there was Elektra, and Elektra, you know, was a little bit more mature. And I just didn't want to quite go there just yet."