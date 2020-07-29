Jessica Simpson Reveals Why She Confronted the Woman Who Abused Her as a Child

Jessica Simpson did not want to leave her abuse unspoken anymore.

At the start of this year, the songstress and fashion mogul spoke out for the first time publicly in her memoir, Open Book, about the sexual abuse she suffered as child from a girl considered a family friend. However, years before she shared her story with the world, Simpson confronted her abuser.

As the star recalled in an interview on Katherine Schwarzenegger's podcast, The Gift of Forgiveness, the performer addressed the matter with her unnamed abuser about eight years ago.

"I went to her and I just said, 'I know you know what was going on and I know that you were being abused,' because she was being abused by an older guy," Simpson told Schwarzenegger. "He was always there at the house as well, so he never touched me, but he would abuse her and she would come to me and do the stuff to me and so, like in so many ways I felt bad for her and I was allowing the abuse to happen."