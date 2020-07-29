Kenan Thompson Talks Emmy Nom & Gives Update on Good Burger Sequel With Kel Mitchell

Kenan Thompson appears to be in his prime!

The comedian recently launched a podcast, has a new series coming to NBC and, most notably, just scored his second Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for his role on Saturday Night Live—the show he's called home for the last 17 years, making him the longest-running cast member ever.

When Kenan got the Emmys news on Tuesday, as he explained to E!'s Scott Tweedie during the Instagram Live series HappE! Hour, he "celebrated by just slowly spreading the word amongst family."

"And really just embracing the love from loved-ones basically—just a million text messages and stuff like that," Kenan, who has two children with wife Christina Evangeline, added. "I'm hanging out. There's not much partying to be had these days but it's all good."

Though this isn't Kenan's first Emmy nom, he's still "overly humbled," by the nod, even revealing he "wasn't expecting it at all."