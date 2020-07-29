David Schwimmer Has a Friends Reunion Update and You Won't Be Disappointed

The pandemic may have delayed the long-awaited Friends reunion, but it's still happening.

The reunion was supposed to be filmed back in the spring, so that it could debut along with HBO Max's launch in May. When the pandemic hit, the production had to be put on hold.

David Schwimmer and Intelligence costar and creator Nick Mohammed joined Hoda Kotb on the Today show Wednesday morning, and she asked Schwimmer to set the record straight on the status of the special.

"There's definitely going to be a Friends reunion," he said. "We have a lot of the creative aspects of the show kind of worked out. It's unscripted, but there are going to be some surprise funny bits. The real question is, ‘When?' We're still trying to figure that out because we want to do it when it's safe to do so for everyone."