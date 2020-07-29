Riverdale's Madelaine Petsch Defends Pregnant Vanessa Morgan From "Disgusting" Comments

Madelaine Petsch is standing up for her friend Vanessa Morgan.

The actress took to Instagram to defend her Riverdale co-star against hateful comments aimed at Morgan's recent pregnancy announcement and her relationship with Michael Kopech, who filed for divorce in June.

"Don't disrespect our pitcher like that," one commenter wrote to Morgan, referencing MLB player Kopech. After reading this, Petsch replied, "Honestly if I see one more comment like this I'll lose it."

The 25-year-old star continued, "Vanessa is a beautiful mother to be and the hate and disrespect I'm seeing on this post about her bringing a new life into this world is disgusting."

The Morris County Court recently confirmed to E! News that the Chicago White Sox pitcher filed for divorce from Morgan in Texas on June 19, a month before she shared her pregnancy news. A rep for Morgan has since confirmed to E! News that Kopech is the baby boy's father.