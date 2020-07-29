Kim Kardashian Returns Home to Los Angeles After Emotional Reunion With Kanye West

Kim Kardashian is back at home after reuniting with her husband Kanye West.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star landed in Los Angeles on Tuesday, July 28, after a short trip to Cody, Wyoming. A source tells E! News that Kim arrived home, without the Grammy winner, who has been staying at the family's ranch in Wyoming. The 39-year-old star flew to see her husband late Sunday, July 26.

During the visit, the couple was spotted out for a drive together, which, according to one insider, got "very emotional." This reunion between Kim and the 43-year-old rapper came shortly after Kanye publicly apologized to his wife for his recent Twitter posts, including one in which he said he wanted a divorce.

"I would like to apologize to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter," Kanye tweeted. "I did not cover her like she has covered me."

The Yeezy designer added, "To Kim I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me."