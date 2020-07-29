Inside Lori Loughlin's Birthday One Month Before Her Sentencing

Lori Loughlin celebrated her 56th birthday on Tuesday, July 28.

According to a source, the Full House alum didn't do anything extravagant for her special day. Instead, she enjoyed a "quite birthday" with her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, and two daughters, Olivia Jade, 20, and Bella Giannulli, 21.

"She is stressed about the sentencing and just wants it over with," the source described, referring to Lori and Mossimo's highly-publicized legal drama. Just two months ago, the couple pleaded guilty for their alleged involvement in the college admissions scandal.

The actress pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud, while the fashion designer pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and honest services wire and mail fraud.

"They know Mossimo will serve double what she will. They're nervous the judge won't accept the plea deal," the source confessed. "There is so much up in the air, it's hard to ever relax and not be anxious."