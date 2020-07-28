EmmysSophie TurnerKIM & KANYE REUNITEDPhotosVideos

Inside Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's First Days at Home With Their Baby Girl

Sophie Turner welcomed her first child with Joe Jonas last week. Read on to see how the couple is getting settled in at home with their little one.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas seem to be settling into their new roles as parents!

Reps for the couple confirmed to E! News, "Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are delighted to announce the birth of their baby," and according to TMZ, the two welcomed a baby girl named Willa on July 22.

Now, the Game of Thrones actress and the Jonas Brothers singer are reportedly home and spending all their time with their new bundle of joy. 

A source tells E! News, "They are home and getting settled. Joe is very hands on and involved. He wants to do everything he can and loves being with the baby and helping Sophie."

The insider said that Joe and Sophie are both "so excited to be parents," to their newborn daughter that they've "been texting pictures to friends and calling on FaceTime to show her off."

"Everyone is very excited for them," the source added.

photos
Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas: Romance Rewind

E! News learned that the 24-year-old actress and 30-year-old musician were expecting back in February, but the notoriously private pair didn't comment or publicly speak on the news. 

Sophie and Joe's baby girl is the third born to a Jonas Brothers member, as Kevin Jonas and his wife Danielle Jonas have two daughters, Alena and Valentina

Watch
Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Celebrate 1st Wedding Anniversary

The couple was first speculated to be dating around four years ago, and within a year of being spotted together at the 2016 MTV EMAs, Joe and Sophie announced they were engaged.

The stars said "I do" in a surprise ceremony in Las Vegas in May 2019, and a month later, had a second wedding in France surrounded by their loved ones. 

Take a look back at Joe and Sophie's road to parenthood here!

