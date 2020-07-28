Here comes the bride!
Princess Diana's niece, Lady Amelia Spencer, is engaged to Greg Mallett, her boyfriend of 11 years. The real estate guru popped the question to his longtime love in South Africa on July 22. He announced the happy news on his personal Instagram, writing, "So this was the best day of my life. 22nd of July 2020, I asked the love of my life to spend the rest of her life with me and she said YES. Couldn't be happier and I love you with all my heart @emiliaspencer."
Though Amelia's Instagram account is private, many noticed that the 28-year-old replied to her beau's announcement. "I couldn't love you more. happiest day of my life!" she wrote.
Congratulations are already pouring in for the future bride and groom, with Lady Amelia's family welcoming Greg with open arms.
Lady Amelia's father, Charles Spencer, shared on Twitter, "So happy for my daughter, Amelia, engaged to her boyfriend of 11 years, Greg - it's wonderful to hear them both so excited about their future. Sending them both love, and every good wish for their life together."
He added, "I love that Greg asked my blessing before proposing. Very sweet."
The Spencer family continues to grow, with Amelia's older sister, Lady Kitty Spencer, expected to marry her millionaire boyfriend Michael Lewis next summer.
It's unclear when Amelia will exchange nuptials with Greg, but it's likely Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be invited, as the two princes are quite close with their cousins, who have been present at their respective royal weddings and more big moments over the years.
Last year, Princess Diana's sisters Lady Jane Fellowes and Lady Sarah McCorquodal joined the royal family for Archie Harrison's christening. They were included in the portrait that Kensington Palace released that day.