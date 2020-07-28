EmmysSophie TurnerKIM & KANYE REUNITEDPhotosVideos

Princess Diana's Niece Lady Amelia Spencer Is Engaged

Princess Diana's niece Lady Amelia Spencer is set to marry longtime boyfriend Greg Mallett after dating for over 11 years.

By Cydney Contreras Jul 28, 2020 9:02 PMTags
EngagementsRoyalsCelebritiesPrincess Diana
Amelia Spencer, Greg MallettTwitter

Here comes the bride!

Princess Diana's niece, Lady Amelia Spencer, is engaged to Greg Mallett, her boyfriend of 11 years. The real estate guru popped the question to his longtime love in South Africa on July 22. He announced the happy news on his personal Instagram, writing, "So this was the best day of my life. 22nd of July 2020, I asked the love of my life to spend the rest of her life with me and she said YES. Couldn't be happier and I love you with all my heart @emiliaspencer."

Though Amelia's Instagram account is private, many noticed that the 28-year-old replied to her beau's announcement. "I couldn't love you more. happiest day of my life!" she wrote. 

Congratulations are already pouring in for the future bride and groom, with Lady Amelia's family welcoming Greg with open arms.

photos
Royal Christmas Walk 2019

Lady Amelia's father, Charles Spencer, shared on Twitter, "So happy for my daughter, Amelia, engaged to her boyfriend of 11 years, Greg - it's wonderful to hear them both so excited about their future. Sending them both love, and every good wish for their life together."

He added, "I love that Greg asked my blessing before proposing. Very sweet."

Trending Stories

1

Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox Just Took a Big Step in Their Romance

2

Where Julianne Hough & Brooks Laich Stand After Their Reunion

3

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Subject of Internal Investigation

Related: Princess Beatrice Officially Ties the Knot

The Spencer family continues to grow, with Amelia's older sister, Lady Kitty Spencer, expected to marry her millionaire boyfriend Michael Lewis next summer. 

It's unclear when Amelia will exchange nuptials with Greg, but it's likely Prince WilliamKate MiddletonPrince Harry and Meghan Markle will be invited, as the two princes are quite close with their cousins, who have been present at their respective royal weddings and more big moments over the years.

Last year, Princess Diana's sisters Lady Jane Fellowes and Lady Sarah McCorquodal joined the royal family for Archie Harrison's christening. They were included in the portrait that Kensington Palace released that day. 

 

Trending Stories

1

Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox Just Took a Big Step in Their Romance

2

Where Julianne Hough & Brooks Laich Stand After Their Reunion

3

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Subject of Internal Investigation

4

Jennifer Lopez, Shakira's Super Bowl Show Scores Big Emmy Nominations

5

Kim Kardashian Spotted With Kanye West After His Public Apology

Latest News

Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox Just Took a Big Step in Their Romance

Yankee Candle's New Bonfire Nights Candle Collection Is Here!

Sasha Pieterse Posts Maternity Pic for #WomenSupportingWomen Challenge

Princess Diana's Niece Lady Amelia Spencer Is Engaged

Inside the Tragic Strength of Jacqueline Kennedy

Exclusive

Hugh Jackman Roasts Ryan Reynolds in His Emmy Nomination Reaction

Update!

Macy's 10 Days of Glam: Save 50% Off Bobbi Brown and Urban Decay Today