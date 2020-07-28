Golfer Camilo Villegas' 22-Month-Old Daughter Mia Dies After Battle With Cancerous Tumors

Camilo Villegas is mourning the loss of his baby girl.

On Monday, PGA tour commissioner Jay Monahan confirmed that the professional golfer's 22-month-old daughter Mia passed away over the weekend in Miami after battling tumors on her brain and spine.

"The PGA TOUR is deeply saddened having lost a member of our family, Mia Villegas," the commissioner said in a statement posted online. "We grieve with Camilo and [wife] Maria and our thoughts and prayers are with the Villegas family."

Just last month, Camilo discussed his daughter's health struggles during an emotional press conference prior to the Korn Ferry Challenge.

"She always went to the gym with me; it was one of our bonding spots," Camilo recalled. "She was always like a little monkey, climbing on everything. But then one day, I noticed she had not been climbing on anything. She had also been crying a little more than normal at night. She had been teething, so we took her to the pediatrician, thinking it was that."