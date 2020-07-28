Ugg Flash Sale: Walk Away With Up to 55% Off Shoes, Loungewear and More

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Is there a shoe more comfortable than an Ugg? We think not. And now Nordstrom Rack has a sale on these long-lasting shoes, plus lounge-wear from the brand. Enjoy up to 55% off on Ugg boots, sneakers, accessories, sleepwear, lounge-wear and more for the next three days at this flash sale.
Below, shop our top picks from the blowout. And hurry, because they're selling out quick!
Ugg Dakota Faux Fur Lined Moc Slipper
You can't go wrong with these super comfy moccasin-style slippers. They're lined with faux fur and come in two hues.
Ugg Chateau Genuine Shearling Lined Slipper
These shearling-lined slippers are super easy to slip on and come in three colors.
Ugg Jass Slip-On Sneaker
These skate-inspired sneakers are summer-ready and have a comfortable cushioned footbed. Enjoy 40% off on them.
Ugg Redwood Waterproof Bootie
This waterproof bootie gives you a bit of a height boost while still being super practical. Choose from black or brown.
Ugg Leahy Suede Ankle Boot
Step out in style in these ankle booties with a buckle. They're water resistant and also come in two other hues.
Ugg Fern Waterproof Leather Bootie
Check out the buckle detail on this waterproof bootie. It's great to stock up before fall hits.
Ugg Benson II Waterproof Bootie
You can run around in these low-heel waterproof booties all day. They're lined with cozy wool and have a foam-cushioned footbed.
Koolaburra by Ugg Victoria Tall Genuine Dyed Shearling Trim & Faux Fur Boot
Make a statement in these classic tall bow-accent Ugg boots. They come in three different colors.
Ugg Genuine Dyed Shearling Single U Ear Muffs
Stock up on these ear muffs before temperatures drop and enjoy 53% off. Shearling will keep your ears toasty.
Ugg Genuine Shearling Trim Leather Gloves
How stunning are these shearling-trim gloves? They're made of leather but have a knit lining.
Ugg Deven Fleece Joggers
These lightweight joggers have a soft fleece interior and come in a summer-ready hue. You'll get so much use out of them.
Ugg Iris Logo Stripe Terry Track Sweatpants
These comfy sweatpants have the Ugg logo down the side and are made of lightweight French terry. You can't go wrong.
