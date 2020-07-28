EmmysSophie TurnerKIM & KANYE REUNITEDPhotosVideos

Ugg Flash Sale: Walk Away With Up to 55% Off Shoes, Loungewear and More

The sale ends soon, so shop now at Nordstrom Rack!

By Carolin Lehmann Jul 28, 2020 6:53 PMTags
FashionLife/StyleShoesShoppingShopShop SalesShop Fashion
E-Comm: Ugg Flash SaleNordstrom Rack

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Is there a shoe more comfortable than an Ugg? We think not. And now Nordstrom Rack has a sale on these long-lasting shoes, plus lounge-wear from the brand. Enjoy up to 55% off on Ugg boots, sneakers, accessories, sleepwear, lounge-wear and more for the next three days at this flash sale.

Below, shop our top picks from the blowout. And hurry, because they're selling out quick! 

read
The Top 5 Amazon Items Our Readers Are Buying This Month

Ugg Dakota Faux Fur Lined Moc Slipper

You can't go wrong with these super comfy moccasin-style slippers. They're lined with faux fur and come in two hues.

$100
$75
Nordstrom Rack

Ugg Chateau Genuine Shearling Lined Slipper

These shearling-lined slippers are super easy to slip on and come in three colors.

$300
$150
Nordstrom Rack

Trending Stories

1

Michael Kopech Files For Divorce From Vanessa Morgan After Baby News

2

Jennifer Lopez, Shakira's Super Bowl Show Scores Big Emmy Nominations

3

Leslie Jones Deserves an Award After Announcing 2020 Emmy Nominations

Ugg Jass Slip-On Sneaker

These skate-inspired sneakers are summer-ready and have a comfortable cushioned footbed. Enjoy 40% off on them.

$100
$60
Nordstrom Rack

Ugg Redwood Waterproof Bootie

This waterproof bootie gives you a bit of a height boost while still being super practical. Choose from black or brown. 

$175
$100
Nordstrom Rack

Ugg Leahy Suede Ankle Boot

Step out in style in these ankle booties with a buckle. They're water resistant and also come in two other hues.

$160
$90
Nordstrom Rack

Ugg Fern Waterproof Leather Bootie

Check out the buckle detail on this waterproof bootie. It's great to stock up before fall hits.

$195
$110
Nordstrom Rack

Ugg Benson II Waterproof Bootie

You can run around in these low-heel waterproof booties all day. They're lined with cozy wool and have a foam-cushioned footbed.

$170
$100
Nordstrom Rack

Koolaburra by Ugg Victoria Tall Genuine Dyed Shearling Trim & Faux Fur Boot

Make a statement in these classic tall bow-accent Ugg boots. They come in three different colors.

$110
$100
Nordstrom Rack

Ugg Genuine Dyed Shearling Single U Ear Muffs

Stock up on these ear muffs before temperatures drop and enjoy 53% off. Shearling will keep your ears toasty. 

$85
$40
Nordstrom Rack

Ugg Genuine Shearling Trim Leather Gloves

How stunning are these shearling-trim gloves? They're made of leather but have a knit lining.

$135
$65
Nordstrom Rack

Ugg Deven Fleece Joggers

These lightweight joggers have a soft fleece interior and come in a summer-ready hue. You'll get so much use out of them.

$98
$55
Nordstrom Rack

Ugg Iris Logo Stripe Terry Track Sweatpants

These comfy sweatpants have the Ugg logo down the side and are made of lightweight French terry. You can't go wrong.

$148
$80
Nordstrom Rack

Up next, save up to 40% on Leith, BP. and more of your favorite Nordstrom Brands. And if you're not done shopping yet, sign up for the Shop With E! email newsletter!

Trending Stories

1

Michael Kopech Files For Divorce From Vanessa Morgan After Baby News

2

Jennifer Lopez, Shakira's Super Bowl Show Scores Big Emmy Nominations

3

Leslie Jones Deserves an Award After Announcing 2020 Emmy Nominations

4

Governor Andrew Cuomo Slams Chainsmokers' "Illegal & Reckless" Concert

5
Breaking

2020 Emmy Nominations: See the Complete List of Nominees

Latest News

Inside the Tragic Strength of Jacqueline Kennedy

Exclusive

Hugh Jackman Roasts Ryan Reynolds in His Emmy Nomination Reaction

Update!

Macy's 10 Days of Glam: Save 50% Off Bobbi Brown and Urban Decay Today

Exclusive

Inside Hannah Bronfman’s Heartbreaking Three-Year Journey to Pregnancy

Golfer Camilo Villegas’ 22-Month-Old Daughter Dies After Tumor Battle

50 Cent Apologizes to Megan Thee Stallion for Meme About Shooting

Ugg Flash Sale: Walk Away With Up to 55% Off Shoes, Loungewear & More