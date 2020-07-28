EmmysSophie TurnerKIM & KANYE REUNITEDPhotosVideos

Fred Willard Receives Posthumous Emmy Nomination for Modern Family Role

Late legendary comic actor Fred Willard is up for an award at the 2020 Emmys

By Alyssa Ray Jul 28, 2020 5:59 PMTags
DeathAwardsEmmysCelebritiesFred WillardEntertainment
Related: 2020 Emmy Nominations for Comedy Actor, Actress & Series

Gone, but not forgotten.

It's been 2 months since Hollywood lost beloved comedian and actor Fred Willard. However, the late performer has since nabbed his 5th Emmy nomination.

Specifically, the Best in Show actor earned a posthumous nomination for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for his work on Modern Family. As fans of the show may recall, Willard played Ty Burrell's character's father.

This is Willard's 2nd Emmy nomination for this Modern Family role as he was previously nominated in this category in 2010. Between 2003 and 2005, Willard earned back-to-back nominations in this category for his work on Everybody Loves Raymond.

Following the nomination news, the official Twitter for Modern Family wrote, "Honoring Fred Willard on his posthumous #Emmy nomination for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series. #ModernFamily"

Willard's family responded to this tweet by writing on the late actor's account, "Our family is very excited! Thank you!"

photos
2020 Emmys Snubs and Surprises

Others nominated in this category include Adam Driver for Saturday Night Live, Luke Kirby for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Eddie Murphy for Saturday Night Live, Dev Patel for Modern Love and Brad Pitt for Saturday Night Live.

Trending Stories

1

Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox Just Took a Big Step in Their Romance

2

Kim Kardashian Spotted With Kanye West After His Public Apology

3
Breaking

2020 Emmy Nominations: See the Complete List of Nominees

Related: Legendary Comic Actor Fred Willard Dead at 86

The legendary comic actor died of natural causes on May 15. He was 86 years old.

"My father passed away very peacefully last night at the fantastic age of 86 years old. He kept moving, working and making us happy until the very end," Willard's daughter Hope said in a statement shared with E! News.

She added, "We loved him so very much. We will miss him forever."

Amid news of Willard's passing, many notable names—including Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Christina Applegate, Jimmy Kimmel, Jack Black, Jamie Lee Curtis and more—took to social media to pay tribute to him.

Michael Kovac/FilmMagic

Modern Family, which ran for 11 seasons, scored two additional nominations for Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series for Gail Mancuso and Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation.

The now-wrapped comedy has won 22 Emmys, including Outstanding Comedy Series on 5 occasions.

photos
2020 Emmys: All the History-Making Moments to Look Out For

The 72nd Emmy Awards, which will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will air Sunday, Sept. 20 on ABC.

For the complete nominees list, click here!

Trending Stories

1

Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox Just Took a Big Step in Their Romance

2

Kim Kardashian Spotted With Kanye West After His Public Apology

3
Breaking

2020 Emmy Nominations: See the Complete List of Nominees

4

2020 Emmys: All the History-Making Moments to Look Out For

5

Emmys 2020: Zendaya, Paul Mescal and More Among First-Time Nominees

Latest News

Exclusive

MDLLA Sneak Peek: Can Josh Flagg Land Becca Tobin as a Client?

Add Magic to Your Wardrobe With the New Disney x Coach Drop

Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox Just Took a Big Step in Their Romance

Yankee Candle's New Bonfire Nights Candle Collection Is Here!

Sasha Pieterse Posts Maternity Pic for #WomenSupportingWomen Challenge

Princess Diana's Niece Lady Amelia Spencer Is Engaged

Inside the Tragic Strength of Jacqueline Kennedy