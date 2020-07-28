EmmysSophie TurnerKIM & KANYE REUNITEDPhotosVideos

Emmys 2020: Dan Levy, Sterling K. Brown and More Stars React to Their Nominations

The 2020 Emmy Award nominations have officially been announced and these stars have a major reason to celebrate today.

By Samantha Schnurr Jul 28, 2020 5:00 PMTags
Red CarpetAwardsEmmysCelebrities
Related: 2020 Emmy Nominations for Drama Actor, Actress & Series

For TV stars, does it get any better than hearing your name called as an Emmy nominee?

That milestone moment came for many actors and actresses on Tuesday morning as fellow famous faces Leslie JonesLaverne Cox, Josh Gad and Tatiana Maslany unveiled the list of 2020 Emmy nominations.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the celebrity presenters were not able to follow tradition and come together to announce the names in person, but instead joined each other virtually via a remote livestream. 

While the setup looked a bit different from years past, Television Academy Chairman and CEO Frank Scherma kicked off the announcement with a comforting reminder of TV's enduring power even in hard times. 

"As we persevere through the thick of a pandemic, the scale of which we have not seen in a century, television is right there with us, informing us, educating us and yet still managing to entertain us," Scherma said. 

And, as evidenced by the nominees' reactions on Tuesday, television is also giving many performers—from first-time Emmy nominees to Hollywood veterans—a reason to celebrate today.

photos
2020 Emmy Predictions, Hopes, and Dreams

Share in the joy and read the nominees' reactions in E!'s gallery below!

Trending Stories

1

Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox Just Took a Big Step in Their Romance

2

Kim Kardashian Spotted With Kanye West After His Public Apology

3
Breaking

2020 Emmy Nominations: See the Complete List of Nominees

Sabrina Lantos/FX; AP/Shutterstock
Tracey Ullman,Mrs. America

"Bring a part of Mrs. America was a fantastic experience. I so wanted to work with this incredible group of people, that I went out and fought for this role. As Betty Friedan said, 'No woman gets an orgasm from shining the kitchen floor.' The Academy's recognition of my portrayal is thrilling, bordering on orgasmic. Thank you."

Sabrina Lantos/FX; Everett/Shutterstock
Margo Martindale, Mrs. America

"Thank you, Television Academy, for honoring my work in Mrs. America. What a thrill! It is a joy to be in the company of these incredible women. And it was an honor and education to play Bella Abzug – what a smart, powerful woman. I'm indebted to our great writers, directors and fantastic cast – and all those sensational hats! I'm so happy! Yippee!"

Netflix
Jeremy Pope, Hollywood

"Thank you to the Television Academy, my entire Hollywood family, and to Ryan Murphy for giving me my television debut. My heart is full. I'm proud to see so many Black artists nominated this year. It gives me hope that systemic change in our entertainment industry is not only possible, it's imminent. As an artist, it takes a lot of faith to trust that there is space for the stories I want to tell and that the dreams in my heart are tangible. Today was a reminder that seeing is believing and everything is possible."

Netflix
Eric Goode and Rebecca Chaiklin, Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness

"Thank you to the Television Academy. It is a huge honor to be nominated amongst such great documentaries. And many thanks to our amazing team!"

Netflix
Toni Collette, Unbelievable
"I've been acting for thirty years now. I love telling all kinds of stories about all kinds of people. It still excites me to get up at three, four or five am to go hunt out obscure parking lots where we set up a whole new world each day. But working on something like Unbelievable makes it all the sweeter. I am so proud to be part of a ridiculously talented team telling a story that really matters. It has been a thrill for all of us knowing that this story has resonated far and wide with both women and men all around the globe. And so, I'm truly over the moon to be nominated. We must celebrate all that we can in this unstable time of real struggle."
Netflix
Octavia Spencer, Self Made
"This is my first individual Emmy nomination and I am humbled and grateful to the Television Academy for this incredible honor and for recognizing the importance of this story. Today, more than ever, we all have a responsibility to enlighten, educate and entertain an audience and it was a privilege for me personally to portray Madam CJ Walker, someone who resonated so deeply with me on every level. Thank you to Netflix, Springhill, Warner Bros. Television and Wonder Street Entertainment for being such great partners on this passion project."
 
Netflix
David Collins and Jennifer Lane, Queer Eye

"We are beyond excited, humbled and proud to receive these seven Emmy nominations for Queer Eye, and couldn't be happier that the Fab Five have been recognized in the Outstanding Host category! We set out to bridge divides with empathy and joy and the recognition of that work by fans across the globe and the Academy is truly rewarding. Thank you!"


Jasper Savage/Hulu
Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid's Tale

"I'm so grateful to the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, to everyone on The Handmaid's Tale team here and in Toronto, and especially to the heart and soul of the operation, Lizzie Moss. I can't wait for the day when we can all get back to the joyous, difficult work of telling stories together. In the meantime, in the name of all that is holy, please make sure you are registered to vote on November 3rd. Check your status today at vote.org. Stay safe."

Apple
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

"I am incredibly proud and grateful to collaborate on this show with all the talent and support you could imagine and to be nominated by the academy alongside so many actors that I esteem is a real privilege."

Courtesy Food & Wine Classic in Aspen
Gail Simmons, Top Chef

"This season was particularly meaningful to all of us — from producers to chefs and judges to our incredible crew — not only because it was All Stars and allowed us to showcase such an extraordinary level of talent, creativity and diversity by our returning chefs, but in the midst of a pandemic that has challenged the restaurant industry physically, emotionally and economically on so many levels, Top Chef Season 17 provided a moment of hope, comfort, triumph and solidarity, for us and our viewers alike. It aired as a weekly reminder to support and take care of each other, share our cultures and our tables, and be true to ourselves. I'm immensely proud of this season and grateful to be part a show that has proven its ability for innovation, entertainment and integrity, year over year over year."

Smallz & Raskind/Bravo
Tom Colicchio, Top Chef

"After 18 years the show is still going strong and it's always special that our peers in the academy continue to recognize our contribution to great TV."

Amazon
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

"I was in the middle of a weekly zoom cooking class with people from all over the globe, including my father who doesn't actually cook anything, he just gets a kick out of watching his daughter and granddaughter make a mess in the kitchen. We were making a cheesecake, which requires the exact weight of a toddler in cream cheese , in case you were wondering. Right as we were crushing cookies to make the crust, my father let out a yelp. Thought maybe he'd accidentally sat upon his sack, but no, it was a Google Alert! Glowing, he proudly announced that I'd been nominated for an Emmy. While I am delighted and thrilled to be nominated (and in such good company) I must admit that the greatest part about it is seeing my 85-year old father, weary from Covid-captivity, smiling and happy and hopeful. Thank you to everyone who nominated me, it's the only gift I could give my parents that they won't return."

Netflix
Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me

"I am thrilled and humbled to be nominated this morning with all of these incredible women whom I admire so much. Especially my dear friend and partner in crime Christina Applegate. You're my person. I feel so fortunate to collaborate everyday with all of the incredible women who run this show. Liz Feldman, thank you for your genius and for giving life to 'Jen and Judy.' What a wild ride. This show is truly a team effort and I am so grateful to everyone involved. Especially our hardworking cast and crew. This is a celebration of everyone's work today. Love and congrats to all."

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Andrew Scott, Black Mirror

"I had such a great time playing this extraordinary part in Black Mirror. Thank you so much to the Television Academy for honouring me in this way, and to Damson, Topher, Charlie, Annabel, James and the gang for being such brilliant collaborators."

Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Nicholas Braun, Succession

"What an amazing day, I am so excited for my whole Succession family! Playing Greg is so damn fun, and I'm deeply thankful and honored to be recognized for it. I'm going to drink a rosé that is 'not my favorite' to celebrate!"

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
Stephan James, #FreeRayshawn

"I am incredibly honored to be recognized by the Emmys this morning for a project I'm not only proud of, but one that is so necessary and important in these trying times. Congrats to the rest of the cast and crew of #FreeRayshawn and congrats to Quibi and Sony TV!"

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Laurence Fishburne, #FreeRayshawn

"It's a great honor to be nominated along with my fellow cast members Stephan and Jasmine. Given the current focus on police reform in our country, I find #FreeRayshawn to be very timely and thought provoking. It is both an entertaining and important series and my gratitude goes out to Antoine Fuqua, Seith Mann and the team at Quibi and Sony Television for supporting it from start to finish. "

Sabrina Lantos/FX
Uzo Aduba, Mrs. America

"I am grateful to be nominated for my work in Mrs. America, and for the life of someone as remarkable as Shirley Chisholm to have been seen. This spot of sunshine, during a time of unequal measure, means so much today, and to share the nomination with my fellow cast mates is just icing on an already well frosted cake. Thank you, Academy!" 

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian

"I am completely blown away as I wasn't aware nominations were being announced today. This double nomination for Better Call Saul and The Mandalorian comes as the most delightful, overwhelming surprise. I am honored to be recognized by the Television Academy, and want to give thanks to my Better Call Saul and The Mandalorian families whose tireless work I am continually in awe of. I am in gratitude for this incredible honoring."

NBC
Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us

"What a humbling feeling to be recognized by the academy once again for my work on This Is Us. It's been a privilege to work with this talented cast and crew. This show is one that keeps on giving and I'm forever grateful to be a part of it. Big congrats to my on-screen son, Sterling K. Brown and Phylicia Rashad on their nominations."

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for adidas
Pharrell Williams, The Black Godfather

"It's an honor to share the legend of Clarence Avant, a man who has never stopped fighting for social justice in entertainment, athletics and politics. His impact on culture connects us all. Thank you to the TV Academy and thank you to the incredible Nicole Avant, Reginald Hudlin and Netflix for sharing the story of The Black Godfather."

Netflix
Jim Parsons, Hollywood

"Well, this is a really sweet surprise in the middle of a really weird time in the world - thank you to the Television Academy! I'm very moved to be listed alongside such talented actors, and am eternally grateful that Ryan Murphy gave me the chance to be a part of HOLLYWOOD and to work with such an immensely gifted group of people - the whole experience was about as good as it gets and I know how fortunate I was to have taken this journey."

Graeme Hunter/HBO
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

"I'd just like to say, from the bottom of my heart, and on behalf of my beloved fellow actors, thank you. Thank you for the chicken."

Christopher Polk/Variety/Shutterstock
Jeremy Strong, Succession

"It's hard to put into words how much this means to me. Being recognized at this level in the company of so many Giants is an indescribable honor. It is something I have hoped for, impossibly, my whole life. The bar is so high on television right now - there is so much genuine and brilliant work, so much fellow talent that I am in awe of - that I feel humbled and proud to be able to contribute a single sound to this great symphony of my peers. Congratulations to the whole Succession family. But mainly,  #teamkendall."

Netflix
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

"THIS IS THE BEST NEWS I'VE HAD SINCE GETTING LOCKED UP IN THE HOUSE FIVE MONTHS AGO."

Netflix
The Duffer Brothers, Stranger Things

"Wow, what a start to the day! Thank you so much to the Academy for this incredible honor, and for continuing to show such amazing support for Stranger Things. It took an army of passionate, talented artists to bring season 3 to life, and we're particularly thrilled to see so many of our behind-the-scenes artists -- sound, VFX, editors, music, and stunts -- recognized for their amazing work. From all of us on team Stranger -- thank you!!"

Bravo/Smalls + Raskind
Padma Lakshmi, Top Chef

"How exciting that Top Chef is nominated again this year! So proud of our entire cast and crew that continue to work so hard on our beloved show. Thank you to the Academy, for also nominating me again in the host category. I am beyond humbled."

VH1
RuPaul, RuPaul's Drag Race

"Thank you Television Academy. I am humbled and grateful to work with the best queens, cast, and crew in television. In the face of a global pandemic, they persevered to complete this exceptional season with style, innovation and grace. Hearing how our show continues to bring joy and light to so many during this dark time has been the greatest gift of all. Together with World of Wonder and VH1, I dedicate these nominations to anyone who has been told you're too queer, too black, or too different to achieve your dreams."

Netflix
Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend

"This one strikes differently. It's been a rough year for all of us. This honor is about more than acknowledgement. It's about motivation to be my most authentic self so I can create authentic work. This news has lifted me in ways I did not anticipate! Much love and gratitude to the Academy and my Kimmy family."

Amazon
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

"I'm grateful for the continued love for all corners of our Maisel family. I wish so much that we could be together to celebrate today but this (and some zoom cocktails) will certainly hold us over until we can get the band back together. The company we get to keep across these categories is insane. Thank you to the TV Academy!" 

photos
View More Photos From Emmys 2020: Stars React to Their Nominations

For more reactions from this year's Emmy nominees, click here!

Trending Stories

1

Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox Just Took a Big Step in Their Romance

2

Kim Kardashian Spotted With Kanye West After His Public Apology

3
Breaking

2020 Emmy Nominations: See the Complete List of Nominees

4

2020 Emmys: All the History-Making Moments to Look Out For

5

Emmys 2020: Zendaya, Paul Mescal and More Among First-Time Nominees

Latest News

Exclusive

MDLLA Sneak Peek: Can Josh Flagg Land Becca Tobin as a Client?

Add Magic to Your Wardrobe With the New Disney x Coach Drop

Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox Just Took a Big Step in Their Romance

Yankee Candle's New Bonfire Nights Candle Collection Is Here!

Sasha Pieterse Posts Maternity Pic for #WomenSupportingWomen Challenge

Princess Diana's Niece Lady Amelia Spencer Is Engaged

Inside the Tragic Strength of Jacqueline Kennedy