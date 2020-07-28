Worth the Wait: Inside Hannah Bronfman’s Heartbreaking Three-Year Journey to Pregnancy

Few people comprehend Kelly Clarkson's lyrics quite as intensely as Hannah Bronfman. What doesn't kill you makes you strong-er...

The wellness influencer has experienced some 36 months of tears and disappointment, building a love-hate relationship with her stash of First Response pregnancy tests and repeating the mantra she and husband Brendan Fallis had come to fully lean into: "There's always next month."

Yet, through it all, she'd maintained a tiny sliver of hope that everything would fall into place, visualizing just how it would feel when she heard the news that she was finally, finally expecting. So when her phone rang this past March as she sat in the back of a New York City cab, "Instead of leaning into fear and nervousness, I felt really quite excited," she tells E! News in an exclusive interview. "And I was met on the other end of that phone call with the positive news that I had really envisioned. It was more of a moment of shock like, holy s--t this is actually real and everything that I had manifested is actually coming true."