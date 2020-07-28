Vanessa Morgan and Michael Kopech Break Up: Check In On the Love Lives of Riverdale Stars

Just days after Vanessa Morgan announced her pregnancy, E! News revealed that the Riverdale star's husband, Michael Kopech, had filed for divorce.

According to the Morris County Court, the Chicago White Sox pitcher filed documents to end their marriage on June 19, a month before Morgan revealed the sex of her baby. A rep for the 28-year-old actress confirmed to E! News that Kopech is the baby boy's father.

While both Morgan and Kopech have yet to speak out publicly about their breakup, she did recently offer some insight into her pregnancy. "Exciting news..." she told her fans on Instagram on July 24. "I am overjoyed to be welcoming my baby boy into the world this January."

"This little guy has already brought me so much happiness and a feeling of such a greater purpose," Morgan continued. "I cannot wait to meet you!!" The star went on to explain that she's going to give her son "some room to grow up outside of the public eye" until he tells her otherwise.