BREAKING

Sophie Turner Welcomes Baby Girl
Regis PhilbinSophie TurnerKanye WestPhotosVideos

Taylor Swift Fans Just Spotted a Major folklore Easter Egg in Singer's Old Post

Taylor Swift fans have discovered an Easter egg about the singer's new album, folklore. Read on for more details.

By Jess Cohen Jul 28, 2020 12:35 PMTags
MusicTaylor SwiftCelebrities
Related: Did Taylor Swift Reveal a Major Name in New Album?

It turns out, Taylor Swift really did have a lot going on at that moment.

Fans of the superstar singer are hilariously calling her out for a social media post that she shared in April. On April 27, to be exact, Swift took to social media to post a selfie with the caption, "Not a lot going on at the moment." Well, it turns out that was necessarily true, because Swift has now revealed that her eighth studio album, folklore, was already in the works at the time.

In a message to fans on Monday, July 27, T.Swift shared that she was working on her song "cardigan" on that exact April date. "The limited edition 'cardigan' single collection is available now, which has the original voice memo I sent Aaron for the song on April 27, 2020," the Grammy winner told her social media followers.

Over the years, Swift has become known for dropping Easter eggs for her loyal Swifties to find. And, now that they've discovered this clue, fans are having fun with their fave singer.

photos
30 Fascinating Facts About Taylor Swift

"OH SO ON [April] 27th YOU REALLY DIDNT HAVE 'A LOT GOING ON AT THE MOMENT' HUH MISS SWIFT HUH HUH," one fan teased. While another laughing fan wrote, "savage swift."

Trending Stories

1

Kim Kardashian Spotted With Kanye West After His Public Apology

2

How Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Pulled Off Their Secret Romance

3

Taylor Swift Fans Just Spotted a Major folklore Easter Egg

It's been just a number of days since Swift, 30, announced and dropped her surprise new album, delighting fans around the world. In just the first 24 hours alone, folklore sold over 1.3 million copies globally. Now, Billboard reports that Swift's album, in its first three days of release, has "earned more than 500,000 equivalent album units" in the United States.

Talk about an opening week!

You can check out more Easter eggs from Swift's new album, HERE.

Folklore is out now.

Trending Stories

1

Kim Kardashian Spotted With Kanye West After His Public Apology

2

Taylor Swift Fans Just Spotted a Major folklore Easter Egg

3

Look Back on Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' Road to Parenthood

4

How Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Pulled Off Their Secret Romance

5

Britney Spears Says She Got "Carried Away" With Her Henna Tattoos

Latest News

Ed Sheeran Says Addictive Personality Led to Binge Eating and Drinking

Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers Honor Regis Philbin in Moving Tributes

The Top 5 Amazon Items Our Readers Are Buying This Month

Tom Holland Fuels Nadia Parkes Romance Rumors With Instagram Post

Taylor Swift Fans Just Spotted a Major folklore Easter Egg

A Look at Demi Lovato's Dating History on Her Road to Engagement

Actress Royana Black Dead at 47 Following Leukemia Battle