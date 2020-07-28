Britney Spears Says She Got "Carried Away" After Debuting Head-to-Toe Henna Tattoos

Britney Spears debuted a new look on the 'Gram.
On Monday, July 27, the 38-year-old pop star showed off her full body Henna tattoos, which were done in a white design.
"So I got carried away with henna," Britney began her caption on Instagram. "I think I'm going for a bohemian look in the second picture …. not sure what my hands on my hips are about. I guess I'm demanding attention."
In her first image, the "Gimme More" songstress posed for the camera in a snake print bikini. She accessorized with a black choker necklace and styled her hair in loose waves. Moreover, Britney appeared to be makeup-free (with the exception of her signature eyeliner).
Her latest look comes exactly one week after she decided to embrace her natural beauty.
"Who would have thunk it," the "Toxic" singer wrote. "After all this time in my life I'm just now learning that no makeup is the way to go...."
"I mean....," she continued. "A little makeup is fun but after spending so much time in hair and makeup chairs to look flawless.... I think a natural look is the way to go. It makes you look waaaay younger and so much better."
Britney has been open to many beauty changes in the last couple of months. Along with her Henna tattoos and promise to go makeup-free, she also transformed her hair.
"I did it. I finally cut bangs," she revealed last month on Instagram, alongside a picture of her new hairstyle.
Her major makeover was a hairstyle she wanted for quite some time, however, she always believed she couldn't "pull off" bangs.
"Who would have thought bangs could make you look waaaaay younger," she expressed in May. "I stopped having bangs in the 3rd grade and I remember like it was yesterday.... it was such a big deal to expose my forehead... only pretty people in the south could do that and I never felt pretty enough to pull it off."
"People choose different ways to protect themselves," she continued. "When I pull my bangs in front of my head, I feel like I'm protected ... almost like I'm in 3rd grade again."
At this rate, it's only a matter of time before Britney surprises her fans with another beauty transformation.