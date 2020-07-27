Kim Kardashian Spotted With Kanye West in Wyoming After His Public Apology

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are talking things out.

The longtime couple reunited for the first time in recent weeks on Monday, July 27. In photos obtained by TMZ, the pair was spotted driving together in Wyoming. Their face-to-face interaction comes just two days after the 43-year-old rapper and presidential hopeful publicly apologized to his wife of six years.

Over the weekend, Kanye took to Twitter to ask the reality TV star forgiveness following his recent social media behavior, which included tweets that he wanted a divorce.

"I would like to apologize to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter," Kanye wrote on Saturday, July 25. "I did not cover her like she has covered me. To Kim I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me."

According to an insider, Kanye, who has been open about his mental health struggles and bipolar diagnosis, reached out to Kim recently to further the conversation privately.