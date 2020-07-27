Famke Janssen Is "Noticing Cameras More" & It's All Thanks to Peacock's The Capture

After watching The Capture, you'll never look at surveillance the same way.

The stars of the Peacock original made this very point on Friday as they opened up about the British crime-drama for Comic-Con@Home. For those unfamiliar with the plot, The Capture stars Holliday Grainger as Detective Inspector Rachel Carey, who is tasked with arresting Lance Corporal Shaun Emery (Callum Turner) for a crime that was allegedly captured on camera.

"I've definitely started noticing cameras more than I did before," Famke Janssen, who plays Jessica Mallory, said during the panel. "And I'm incredibly private as a person! I don't do social media or anything…just to protect my privacy."

As she continued, Famke revealed that "everything is turned off on my phone," a choice she feels confident about after filming The Capture.

"Just knowing the ends to which people can go and how incredibly complicated it is in today's world to have any type of privacy," she added. "And what you do and say can be used against you. And then, with manipulation of existing footage makes it even more frightening to me."